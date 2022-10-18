Candice Beaumont Invited to Speak at the Forbes Economy and Business Summit
Investment Expert to Take Part in Panel Discussion with Leading Global Family Offices from Mid-East on Diversifying Investments Beyond OilMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MIAMI, FLORIDA--(October 18, 2022) - Candice Beaumont was selected as a speaker at the Forbes En Español Economy and Business Summit taking place on October 18th-19th in Antigua City, Guatemala.
The Forbes Forum was born with the vision of being a meeting point for the most influential leaders in Latin America, targeted to 600 million people. More than 60 international speakers and exhibitors will meet in Antigua Guatemala to discuss the most relevant issues to face economic challenges and find business opportunities in the coming years. Participants in the event include Steve Forbes, President of Forbes International; Felipe Calderón, former president of Mexico; Rosario Marín, former Secretary of the Treasury of the United States; Queen Diambi, president of the World Indegenous Forum and Loreanne García Ottati, co-founder of Kavak.
Ms. Beaumont is joining a panel of CEO and CIOs to discuss “Diversifying Investments Beyond Oil”. Issues to be covered include the assessment of current commercial relationships between Latin America & the Middle East, the levels of appetite for different asset types, portfolio construction, risk management, fee structures, key-man clauses, due diligence, and negotiations with investment managers. Panelists include Dr. Arshi Ayub Mohamed, Senior Advisor Royal Family Offices UAE, H.E. Khalid Al Rumaihi, CEO Mumtalakat, the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and Hadi Al Alawi, Founder and President Al Hayat Group.
About Candice Beaumont
Candice Beaumont is Chief Investment Officer who runs L Investments, a single-family office with an endowment-style portfolio of public and private equity. She is also Chairman of Salsano Group, a Panama based family office. She serves on the Advisory Board of the Family Office Association, the Steering Committee of Yale University School of Management College of Family Offices, NYU Stern Family Office Council & the Princeton University Council of Family Offices and Endowments and is a regular contributor for family office related content in Impact Wealth Magazine. Candice has been a member of the Board of Directors of numerous private equity firms including DFSA regulated i2BF Venture Fund, is on the Board of Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp., is advisor to numerous SPACs, and remains committed to community and philanthropic causes having served on the Board of Directors of Most Valuable Kids, and Care for Kenya, and is currently on the International Council of Advisors for Global Dignity, a charity founded by Crown Prince Haakon of Norway to foster global respect and dignity across all borders, genders religions & races, and is a part of the Academy of The Global Teacher Prize, founded by the Varkey Foundation.
Candice worked previously at Lazard Frères executing over $20 billion of merger and acquisition advisory assignments, and in private equity at Argonaut Capital. She completed Global Leadership & Public Policy for the 21st Century at Harvard Kennedy School and obtained a Bachelor in Business Administration from the University of Miami, graduating first in her class with a major of International Finance & Marketing. Candice is a member of Young Presidents Organization, & was part of the Milken Young Leaders Circle. Candice was honored by Trusted Insight as one of the Top 30 Family Office Chief Investment Officers in 2017, and as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum in 2014 & is a former world ranked professional tennis player.
