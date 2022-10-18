Next Generation Computing Market Size to Hit USD 782.10 Billion by 2030

Next Generation Computing Market

The market's growth is fueled by expansion of next generation computing technologies such elite execution computing and quantum innovation.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global next generation computing market was valued at $132.53 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $782.10 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, key segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

COVID-19, as a macroeconomic shock, has impacted not only individual behaviors but also enforced governments and organizations to change their policies and priorities. This is fueling the adoption of Next Generation Computing and other technologies in many areas, especially in healthcare and smart cities. On the other hand, financial stress brought by the global recession has adversely impacted the technological adoption in short term in some sectors such as transportation. However, in the mid- to long-term when financial stress is eased, this pandemic is expected to accelerate Next Generation Computing adoption in a broader range of sectors. The changes in consumer behavior, government policies, and organization priorities open a range of opportunities to adopt Next Generation Computing for innovative solutions to prepare for the new normal. Many of the changes in this new normal such as remote work and telehealth are expected to stay even after people get over the pandemic.

On the basis of next generation computing market analysis Increase in demand for enhanced computing performance for data analysis and rise in usage of simulation & modeling in healthcare, BFSI, and energy sector drive the market growth. In addition, rise in need for secure computing platforms, influx of huge amounts of data, and increase in adoption of quantum computing technologies by numerous industrial sectors are also expected to drive the market growth. However, several technological challenges associated with programming quantum computers, and developing approximate and probabilistic computing algorithms are expected to hamper growth of the next generation computing technology during the forecast period.

On the basis of component, the hardware segment dominated the overall next generation computing industry in 2020, and is expected to continue this next generation computing market trends during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in adoption of next generation computing solution among enterprises to gain strategic as well as competitive advantage and strong customer retention over their competitors. In addition, these solutions save both time as well as money, leverage existing data investments, and improve image analysis capabilities, with just a single software application. Moreover, next generation computing service providers are upgrading their software solutions to expand the range of next generation computing applications to reach more customers, which provides lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

Depending on offering, the on-premise segment garnered the largest share in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to numerous benefits provided by this on-premise deployment such as high level of data security and safety. However, the cloud segment is expected to witness highest growth in the upcoming years. As cloud deployment does not need any investment in IT infrastructure as all data is stored on cloud server, which increases the demand for of next generation computing software in small and medium scale organizations.

Leading players of the global next generation computing market analyzed in the research study include –

• IBM Corporation

• Amazon Web Services Inc.

• Alibaba Group Holding Limited

• Cisco Systems

• Google Inc.

• HPE

• Intel Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Atos SE

