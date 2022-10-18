Flexitanks Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Valuation, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027

Flexitank is a collapsible, hermetic sealed, foldable container or bag. The global market size reached US$ 772M in 2021 and expected to reach US$ 2,106M by 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Flexitanks Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, The global flexitanks market size reached US$ 772 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2,106 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8% during 2022-2027.

Flexitank is a collapsible, hermetic sealed, foldable container or bag that fits and stores non-regulated liquid goods in a separate standard international organization for standardization (ISO) dry containers. They are soft, high-strength, lightweight, and disposable in nature; thus, it is used for bulk transportation of non-hazardous materials. Currently, flexitanks are available in diverse sizes to meet user preferences, and they possess the capability of ensuring bulk liquid transportation is safe and secure. As compared to their alternatives, they hold more payload and resist bulking on the container sidewalls. Consequently, they are often used to export various liquid goods, such as wines, fruit juices, concentrates, mineral water, edible oils, tallows, malt extracts, lubricants, fertilizers, non-hazardous chemicals, and medications.

Flexitanks Market Trends:

The ongoing transportation of various commodities due to international trade and the rising need to minimize the weight of bulk packaging to improve freight efficiency is primarily driving the market growth. Furthermore, flexitanks are eco-friendly, require minimal labor and logistic expenses, and don’t need cleaning since they are only used once, which, in turn, is propelling their demand across various sectors instead of industrial drums. Furthermore, the extensive usage of polyethylene (PE) as recyclable material to manufacture flexitanks with enhanced designs over insulated pouches or shipping containers for transporting wines to avoid the risk of spoilage is favoring the market growth. Besides this, escalating product demand from the food and beverages (F&B) industry due to the rising disposable incomes and changing lifestyles are supporting the market growth.

Breakup by Product:

Single-Trip

Multi-Trip

Breakup by Application:

Food

Wine & Spirits

Chemicals

Oils

Pharmaceutical Goods

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)

