Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Treatment Market- Industry Trends, Market Size, Share and Outlook Forecast to 2028

Growing awareness about Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Treatment, and industrialization is some key factors expected to drive the Global Market by 2028.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Treatment Market Size to Reach USD XX Billion in 2028. Growing prevalence of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis across the globe, rising approvals for biosimilars, and increasing adoption of TNF inhibitors and aminosalicylates are some key factors expected to drive global market growth.

Market Size: USD XX Billion in 2016, Market Growth: at a CAGR of XX%, Market Trends: Increasing preference for biologics.

The global Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) treatment market size is expected to reach USD XX billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Key factors such as growing awareness about early diagnosis and treatment of IBD, increasing investments in research and development activities by public and private organizations, and rising approvals for IBD drugs and treatment are expected to boost market revenue growth between 2017 and 2028.

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a term used for two conditions, Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, characterized by chronic inflammation of the GI tract. Crohn’s disease causes pain and swelling of the digestive tract, affecting small intestine and upper part of the large intestine, while ulcerative colitis causes sores and swelling of the large intestine. The exact cause of IBD is unknown yet but is a result of a weakened immune system. The main classes of IBD treatment include aminosalicylates, TNF inhibitors, IL inhibitors, JAK inhibitors, corticosteroids, and anti-integrin. These drugs are available in injectable as well as oral doses. Many market players are heavily investing in R&D activities for developing advanced drugs and improving treatment procedures to cater to rising demand for effective treatment options. In addition, many companies are focused on launching biosimilars for IBD treatment.

Revenue growth of the global Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) treatment market is attributed to increasing approvals for biosimilars, rising number of hospitals and retail pharmacy stores across the globe, growing preference for online pharmacies, and improving overall healthcare infrastructure.

However, factors such as high cost of IBD drugs and treatment, insufficient infrastructure, and unavailability of advanced equipment and treatment options due to shortage of funds are expected to hamper global Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) treatment market growth to a certain limit during the forecast period.

Aminosalicylates Segment To Register Rapid Revenue CAGR:

The aminosalicylates segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as rising incidence of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis across the globe, high adoption of aminosalicylates as first-line therapy for IBD treatment, and increasing number of product launches and approvals are expected to boost revenue growth of the segment going ahead.

Retail Segment to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

The retail segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to high prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease across the globe, availability of wide range of IBD drugs at retail stores, rising preference for over-the-counter drugs, and rapid increase in the number of retail pharmacies worldwide.

Asia Pacific To Register Robust Revenue Growth:

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to expand at a robust CAGR between 2017 and 2028 owing to increasing prevalence of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis across the region, improving healthcare infrastructure, rapid adoption of advanced treatment facilities, and growing awareness about early disease diagnosis and treatment. Moreover, increasing investments in developing novel drugs and high focus on modifying existing treatment procedures are expected to drive Asia Pacific market growth during the forecast period.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Treatment Market By Company:

• AbbVie

• Pfizer

• Takeda

• Janssen Biotech

• Allergan

• Bausch Health

• Takeda Pharmaceutical

• Novartis

• Biogen

The global Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) treatment market has been segmented on the basic on type, application, and region:

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Treatment Market Segment by Type:

• TNF Inhibitors

• Aminosalicylates

• Immunomodulators

• Corticosteroids

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Treatment Market Segment by Application:

• Hospital Pharmacy

• Retail Pharmacy

• Online Pharmacy

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Treatment Market by Region:

• North America

o United States

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Russia

o Nordic Countries

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Southeast Asia

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia

• Latin America

o Mexico

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E

o Rest of MEA

Market Summary:

Chapter 1: Market definition, introduction, current and emerging market trends, market driving force, restraints, challenges and opportunities.

Chapter 2: Basic information about global Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Treatment Market.

Chapter 3: Impact of COVID-19 outbreak on overall market dynamics. Pre-COVID and post-COVID analysis.

Chapter 4: Details about key manufacturers in the global Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Treatment Market, consisting of complete profile of players, competitive landscape, peer group analysis and BCG matrix.

Chapter 5: Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Treatment Market factor analysis, Porter’s Five force analysis, supply/value chain, PESTLE model, market entropy and Patent analysis.

Chapter 6: Detailed overview of market segments, regional analysis by sales, revenue and prices.

Objective of the Report:

• Analyze and forecast market size of global Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Treatment Market by value and volume.

• Estimate market size, share, revenue CAGR.

• Analyze and study micro markets in terms of contributions to Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Treatment Market their individual growth trends and prospects.

• Precise insights of useful details about factors driving and affecting growth of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Treatment Market.

• Comprehensive overview and profiles of key players including business strategies such as research and development investments, collaborations, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and joint ventures.

Report Customization:

