Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,188 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 272,107 in the last 365 days.

Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Nesat" (Update Time: 2022-10-18 08:00)

MACAU, October 18 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Nesat"

Update Time: 2022-10-18 08:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability
Typhoon Signal No.3 In effect
Typhoon Signal No.8 Relatively low
"blue" Storm Surge Warning Low

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 3 is still in effect. Typhoon Nesat is gradually moving southwestward across the northern part of the South China Sea. Under the joint influence of Nesat and the northeast monsoon, the local wind is expected reaching winds of force level 6 to 7 with gusts, so the Signal No.3 will remain in force in the morning. In addition, since Nesat will continue to move in a southwesterly direction and keep a distance of about 400 kilometers south of Macau, the possibility of changing Signal No. 8 is relatively low.

As the northeast monsoon is going to affect the South China coast, the temperature is expected to drop today and tomorrow with a few showers. Due to the strong wind, the cool feeling will be more obvious. The public is advised to pay attention to the weather change.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.

You just read:

Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Nesat" (Update Time: 2022-10-18 08:00)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.