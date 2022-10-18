MACAU, October 18 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Nesat"

Update Time: 2022-10-18 14:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.3 In effect Typhoon Signal No.8 Low

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 3 is still in effect. Typhoon Nesat is gradually moving southwestward across the northern part of the South China Sea. Under the joint influence of Nesat and the northeast monsoon, the local wind is expected reaching winds of force level 6 to 7 with gusts, so the Signal No.3 will remain in force during the day.

As typhoon Nesat is gradually moving away and the northeast monsoon is further intensify during the night, the temperature is expected to drop today and tomorrow with a few showers. Due to the strong wind, the cool feeling will be more obvious. The public is advised to pay attention to the weather change.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.