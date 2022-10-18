Creating business opportunities and promoting the economy: MIF kicks off on 20 October, with the integration of online and offline activities and a focus on seven areas in the three exhibitions

MACAU, October 18 - The “27th Macao International Trade and Investment Fair” (27th MIF), the “Macao Franchise Expo 2022” (2022MFE) and the “2022 Portuguese Speaking Countries Products and Services Exhibition (Macao)” (2022PLPEX) will take place both online and offline concurrently from 20 to 22 October to generate the synergy of the three exhibitions.

This year’s exhibitions focus on seven areas, namely regional co-operation, the platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, “Industry + MICE” collaboration, the big health industry, cultural and creative industries, high-tech industry and the support for SMEs, to promote Macao’s appropriate economic diversification.

Integrating online and offline activities to support enterprises in exploring business opportunities

Together with the coordinators and relevant participating institutions, the organiser of the exhibitions held the press conference today (18 October) and introduced the contents of this year’s exhibitions.

The three exhibitions, which are all accredited by the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), will be held concurrently at Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao, from 20 to 22 October 2022. With a total exhibition area of 29,300 square metres, the three exhibitions will set up more than 1,800 booths, including 389 booths for Macao’s SMEs, up by 27.5% compared to last year.

By 18 October, there are more than 1,000 on-site exhibitors and over 1,200 online exhibitors, with around 3,700 exhibits available online. Online and on-site exhibitors are from Mainland China, Angola, Brazil, Mozambique, Portugal, Hong Kong and Macao regions, covering industries such as traditional Chinese medicine, technological innovation, culture and creativity, food and catering, and retail services.

Compared to last year, the number of on-site exhibitors has increased by 12.8%. In the meantime, more than 2,000 buyers and procurement groups will also be organised to participate in online and offline exhibitions. During the three-day exhibitions, more than 50 themed business matching sessions, forums, conferences and exchange promotion sessions will also take place.

Improving the digital experience of the exhibitions

In addition to the online exhibition, online matching, online contract signing, live streaming, and influencers’ field visits and interactions with on-site exhibitions to attract viewers, this year’s events will further improve the digital experience by means including applying 5G communications technology to live streaming and field visits.

The live streaming studios at the venue will be upgraded to AR immersive live streaming studios to provide viewers with a more interesting experience using dynamic 3D scenes. Also available are online guided tour services, providing guided tours and product introductions for purchasers who are unable to visit the exhibitions in Macao in person and creating for them the opportunity to have “one-to-many” business meetings. Participants can also use the all-round navigation services, which are offered for the first time, to look for their interested exhibitors.

Encouraging green commuting to participate in the exhibitions

The exhibitions are open only to trade visitors on the first day ((20 October), and then open to the general public on 21 and 22 October. During the events, pandemic prevention and control measures issued by the health departments will be strictly implemented.

Several free shuttle bus routes travelling between the venue and the North District and Central District on the Macao Peninsula and Taipa will be available during the three-day exhibitions. Traders are encouraged to travel green to participate in the annual galas.

The guests attending the press conference included: Acting President of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM),Vincent U; Executive Directors of IPIM Sam Lei and Agostinho Vong; Deputy Director of the Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province Chen Zhicheng (video speech); Director of the Macau Chain Stores and Franchise Association Shirley Wu; Secretary General of the Macao International Brand Enterprise Commercial Association Domi Au; Representative of the CHEXPO MACAO 2022 and President of the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Medicines and Health Products (CCCMHPIE) Zhou Hui; Representative of the “2022 China (Macao) International Cultural & Creative Industry Exhibition” and General Representative of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Representative Office in Macao Cui Wenlong; Representative of the “Science and Technology Week 2022 cum Exhibition of Achievements in Science and Technology Innovation” and Chief of the Project Transformation and Support Department of the Science and Technology Development Fund Simon Che Wai Meng; Project Coordinator of the 27th MIF Alan Ho; and Project Coordinator of 2022MFE and 2022PLPEX Moe Choi.

For the latest news, please subscribe to MICE_IPIM on WeChat or visit the websites: www.mif.com.mo, www.mfe.mo or www.plpex.mo.