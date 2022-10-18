MIF’s wide range of highlights align with adequate economic diversification

MACAU, October 18 - The “27th Macao International Trade and Investment Fair” (27th MIF), the “Macao Franchise Expo 2022” (2022MFE) and the “2022 Portuguese Speaking Countries Products and Services Exhibition (Macao)” (2022PLPEX) will be held concurrently at the same venue with a wide range of highlights.

Promoting the development of four key industries

Revolving around the four key industries, the 27th MIF will include the “CHEXPO MACAO 2022”, the “China (Macao) International Cultural & Creative Industry Exhibition 2022” and the “Science and Technology Week 2022 cum Exhibition of Achievements in Science and Technology Innovation” as “exhibitions within exhibitions”.

Among them, the “China (Macao) International Cultural & Creative Industry Exhibition 2022”, organised by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), will make its debut in Macao as a platform to enhance exchanges and co-operation in the cultural and creative industries.

This year’s exhibitions will be attended by more than 300 enterprises engaged in the four key industries. On the first day of the events, the “‘Innovation-driven Investment and Financing Project Matching’ MIF Themed Business Matching Session” will take place. Other activities will also be available, including themed business matching sessions for traditional Chinese medicine and “big health” projects and themed business matching sessions for high-tech and technology projects, covering elements such as “big health”, high-tech and modern finance.

Reinforcing regional co-operation

In a bid to reinforce regional co-operation, the 27th MIF has invited Zhejiang province as its “partner province”. A “Zhejiang Pavilion” and a “Zhejiang Commodities Pavilion” will be set up to showcase Zhejiang-themed images and a number of local products, allowing visitors to have an all-round experience of the charm of Zhejiang province. In the meantime, Zhejiang province will organise the participation of nearly 30 well-known local enterprises in MIF in Macao. The “Macao Pavilion” will set up an exhibition area for the “Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin” and invite representatives of the Co-operation Zone to provide consulting services for traders on the site.

Promoting exhibitions to traders from four Mainland provinces and one municipality

As the electronic travel permits for Mainland visitors to Macao will be resumed and four Mainland provinces and one municipality (Fujian, Guangdong, Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai) will resume tour groups to Macao soon, MIF is actively working to invite traders from these places to participate in the events. This year, more than 180 entities from the “four provinces and one municipality” will take part in the exhibitions.

This year’s MIF will host the “Zhejiang-Macao-Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Co-operation and Exchange Conference”, the “12th Industrial and Commercial Summit between Jiangsu-Macao-Portuguese Speaking Countries” and the “Fujian, Macao and Portuguese-speaking Countries Economic and Trade Co-operation Conference”, and organise field trips to Zhuhai for Macao enterprises, to prepare these companies for leveraging a series of forthcoming preferential measures for Macao and tapping their target markets.

Deepening economic and trade co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries

Leveraging the strengths of Macao as a platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, the 2022PLPEX will set up a “Remote Exhibition Area” to display over 200 products from Portuguese-speaking countries, as well as a “Tasting Area” and a “G100 Exhibition Area” to promote the wine and culture of Portuguese-speaking countries. A series of activities will be available during the three exhibitions, including the presentation ceremony for the “G100 x 2022PLPEX The Most Promising Portuguese-speaking Countries Wine and Spirits Awards” and “Portuguese-speaking Countries Business Matching Session” as part of the efforts to deepen economic and trade co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

Supporting the development of local SMEs in various ways

Supporting local SMEs is also one of the tasks of this year’s exhibitions. The 27th MIF’s “Macao SME Pavilion” has increased the number of booths from 80 to 180 and will offer different discounts to stimulate the consumption of participating traders.

The 2022MFE will set up an “IP Authorisation Pavilion”, a “Macao Brand Story Pavilion” and a “One-stop Business Support Centre”, in a bid to promote IP collaboration and the development of Macao’s local cultural and creative industries, re-shape the brands of SMEs and create more value. Meanwhile, specialist consultants will be stationed on-site to provide advice on packaging and design, as well as legal services, to give SMEs various supports for them to consolidate their foundations and pursue transformation and upgrading.

During the 2022MFE, a series of activities will be available, including the “Franchise Knowledge Seminar”, the “2nd Forum on ‘Macao Classic Brand’”, the “Convention and Exhibition Driving Force Sharing Session” and the “’Macao Ideas’ Business Matching Session”, to assist enterprises in different development stages.

Giving full play to “MICE+” collaboration and its “multiplier effect”

During the three exhibitions, IPIM will organise the “‘Macao MICE Promotion Seminar’ and ‘Macao MICE Environment Experience Tour’” for non-local participating traders and local businesses in the MICE sector to meet up and exchange ideas and experience Macao’s MICE supporting facilities, in an effort to promote the strengths of Macao’s MICE and attract different industries to host MICE activities in Macao.

In addition, guided tours will also be organised for traders participating in the three exhibitions to visit the small shops in local communities. The purpose is to help participating traders to connect more efficiently with small local business establishments, give full play to the “MICE + Tourism” collaboration, and enable the “multiplier effect” of the MICE economy to benefit a wider range of areas and fields in Macao.