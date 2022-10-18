Themed “All Rivers Flow to the Sea” the “China and Portuguese-speaking Countries Film Festival” presents outstanding films from China and Portuguese-speaking countries

MACAU, October 18 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from its Portuguese acronym) and supported by the Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), the “China and Portuguese-speaking Countries Film Festival”, integrated in the 4th “Encounter in Macao – Arts and Cultural Festival between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries” will be held from 4 to 18 November. Themed “All Rivers Flow to the Sea”, this year’s Film Festival will present nearly 30 outstanding films from China and Portuguese-speaking countries. The opening film In Search of Lost Time will be screened on 4 November at the Galaxy Cinemas. Members of the public who participate in designated activities can redeem tickets for the opening film. Tickets for other film screenings will be available on sale from today.

This year’s Film Festival is divided into three sections, namely, “As Inclusive as the Ocean”, “China Films”, and “Portuguese-speaking Films”, highlighting the spirit of exchange and inclusion, mutual understanding and pioneering between China (including Macao) and Portuguese-speaking countries and regions. Meanwhile, in order to develop a synergistic effect with other activities integrated in the 4th “Encounter in Macao – Arts and Cultural Festival between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries” and introduce more quality films to the community, the film The Boy and the World will be screened at 2:45pm on 29 October at the Taipa Houses Amphitheatre, the venue of the event “Lusofonia Festival”. Admission is free and all are welcome to participate.

Members of the public who participate in the activities of the participating restaurants at the Broadway Food Street, from 18 October to 3 November, are eligible to receive a voucher to redeem two film tickets for the opening film In Search of Lost Time during the aforementioned period, at the Cultural Affairs Bureau Building during office hours. Tickets are limited, subject to availability.

This edition of the Film Festival also offers ticket discounts. Members of the public who consume a specified amount at designated restaurants at Galaxy Macau and Broadway Food Street from 18 October to 18 November, can receive a “Film Festival Discount Card”, and can enjoy a “Buy one, get one free” discount when purchasing tickets for any sessions of the Film Festival at the Cinematheque・Passion. Tickets are limited, subject to availability.

In addition, members of the public who purchase over MOP120 on tickets for any sessions of the “China and Portuguese-speaking Countries Film Festival” from 18 to 30 October, are entitled to receive a discount voucher for the Chinese and Portuguese Picture Book Fair.

With the support of the GEG, two outreach activities “GUIA LIGHTHOUSE – 3D Printing Workshop” and “World Heritage Shadow Play Workshop”, will be held concurrently during the period of the Film Festival, on the first floor of the Broadway Macau. Both activities will be conducted in Cantonese and admission is free. Spectators with tickets for the Film Festival can register from 10am on 24 October through the “Activities Registration System” on IC’s website at www.icm.gov.mo/eform/event.

Tickets for the Film Festival will be on sale from 18 October through the Cinematheque・Passion and online booking. The ticket office is open from 10am to 11:30pm, from Tuesdays to Sundays (including public holidays), and closes on Mondays. For more information about the event, please visit the webpage of the 4th “Encounter in Macao – Arts and Cultural Festival between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries” at www.icm.gov.mo/FCP, the “IC Art” page on Facebook and WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao”. For enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 8399 6256 during office hours.

IC strictly follows the anti-epidemic guidelines of the Health Bureau and will implement appropriate measures for activities. In cooperation with the epidemic prevention work of the SAR Government, all participants of the film screenings at the Cinematheque・Passion must present one of the following documents before entering the venue: proof of completion of the whole course of the COVID-19 primary vaccination series (which includes two doses of the inactivated vaccine or the mRNA vaccine) at least 14 days (as shown in the Macao Health Code with a “golden frame”), or a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 48 hours (self-paid). In addition, all participants must wear face masks throughout the activities, undergo body temperature checks, and present a valid “Venue QR Code” (also known as “Venue Code”) and the “Macao Health Code” of the day, and follow the relevant anti-epidemic measures and crowd control measures on-site. Those with a fever or respiratory symptoms are not allowed to enter the venue.