Printed Electronics Market Size and Forecast 2027 Top Companies: Agfa-Gevaert N.V., BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours Inc.,

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global printed electronics market size reached US$ 53.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 130.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.56% during 2022-2027.

Printed Electronics Market Overview:

Printed electronics represent the electronic devices developed on substrates, such as glass, foil, paper, fabric polymers, etc., using gravure, carbon-based compound inks, inkjet printers and flexography, and screen-printing technologies. Wearable devices, electronic skin patches, biosensors, flexible keyboards, display units, organic light emitting diodes (OLEDs), photovoltaic cells, etc., are some of the commonly available printed electronics. They are more lightweight, flexible, environment-friendly, cost-effective, and have lower power requirements than traditionally used electronics. Consequently, these devices find extensive applications in several industries, such as automotive, aerospace, healthcare, etc.

Printed Electronics Market Trends:

The growing utilization of smart and connected devices is primarily driving the printed electronics market. Additionally, the escalating demand for energy-efficient, thin, and sustainable consumer electronics, on account of the inflating need for next-generation flexible products, is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the increasing popularity of printed electronics in smart packaging solutions and medical devices, owing to their sensing, data storage, and transmission properties, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the widespread adoption of printed sensors and panels in the cockpits and navigation systems of aircraft and military vehicles is also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the introduction of additive manufacturing and screen-printing technologies that assist in producing fully electromechanical components with enhanced accuracy using ultraviolet (UV) curable, plastisol, water, solvent-based inks, etc., is anticipated to fuel the printed electronics market over the forecasted period.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global printed electronics market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on material, technology and device.

Competitive Landscape:

Agfa-Gevaert N.V

BASF SE

DuPont de Nemours Inc

E Ink Holdings Inc

Molex LLC (Koch Industries)

Nissha Co. Ltd

NovaCentrix

Optomec Inc

Palo Alto Research Center Incorporated (Xerox Corporation)

Vorbeck Materials Corporation

Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

Breakup by Material:

Ink

Substrate

Breakup by Technology:

Inkjet

Screen

Gravure

Flexographic

Breakup by Device:

Display

Photovoltaic

Lighting

RFID

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

