E-Tailing Market Size Expected to Reach $9.09 Trillion with CAGR of 15% by 2026 – IndustryARC

Adoption of E-tailing Market by Brick and Click E-tailers Drives E-tailing Market Growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that E-Tailing Market is forecast to reach $9.09 trillion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15% from 2021 to 2026. Electronic retailing (E-tailing) is simply the sale of products and services through the Internet. The E-tailing Market is estimated to witness sustainable growth over the forecast period majorly because of improved online marketing strategy, distinctive offering, customer data analytics integration and vast availability of products and services available to the customers. E-tailing allows many established business and start-ups companies to sell their goods and services in the global market with ease. E-retailing provides customers with different availing offers of product and services which tends to drive its market growth globally. Offering door to door delivery of vast quantities of products and services to the customers provides virtual transparency between Customers and Retailing company. On the other hand, increasing shipping costs and long delivery time of products are major challenges for the e-tailing market. The unavailability of the physical presence of products and the increasing options for multichannel transactions such as browsing, buying, return, and post-sale services by consumers are some of the major challenges restraining the market growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. The E-tailing Market is estimated to witness sustainable growth over the forecast period because of its distinctive offering and vast availability of products, integration of customer data analytics, improved online marketing strategy and services available to the customers. E-tailing requires companies to sell their business models and capture Internet sales, which includes many varieties of products and services.

2. Adoption of Pure-play E-tailers type model by many E-tailers companies during current Covid-19 situation by investing in E-tailing market through their websites are major key takeaways of E-tailing Market.

3. Offering door to door delivery of vast quantities of products and services to the customers provides virtual transparency between Customers and Retailing company. This uplifts E-tailing market growth.

4. Ongoing pandemic situation of Covid-19 has promoted extensively the E-tailing Market. Government regulations to stay indoors has promoted both Pure-play E-tailers and Brick and click E-tailers to increase their business extent by providing more and more products and services through door delivery. This raises the Electronic retail demands in global market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Pure-play E-tailers have dominated the E-tailing Market as compared to the Brick and click E-tailers. The demand for Pure-play E-tailers is growing due to its narrow business model.

2. Business to Consumers shows rapid growth in Travel Services and Consumer Electronics sector. The removal of middle-men between business and consumer tends to drive the market growth of E-tailing Market.

3. Amazon.com company being the highest E-tailing market of North America accounts for about 50% of total revenue in this region. North America is closely followed by APAC and Europe in the market growth of E-tailing among which, India being one of the major regions of huge E-tailing Market.

4. According to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India’s E-commerce will reach US $200Billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 31% in which grocery and fashion/apparel is likely to be the key drivers of incremental growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the E-Tailing industry are -

1. Vipshop Holdings Limited

2. Costco Wholesale Corporation

3. The Home Depot Inc.

4. Liberty Interactive Corporation

5. Macy's Inc.

