Biopolymers Market Size, Growth, Trend, and Forecast (2022-2029) | Increasing Demand for Biopolymers from the Biomedical Sector to Fuel the Industry

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled Global Biopolymers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Polynucleotides, Polypeptides, Polysaccharides), By End-User (Biomedical, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial, Others), And Regional Forecast 2022-2029. The global biopolymers market size is projected to grow speedily on account of the increasing demand for biopolymers from the biomedical sector.

Biopolymers are natural polymers produced by the cells of living organisms. Biopolymers are used in several applications such as in the food industry, pharmaceutical, and biomedical sectors. There has been an increasing demand for biopolymers from the biomedical industry owing to their excellent healing properties. Biopolymers help to cure wounds of any size and shape.

For instance, collagen sponges can be used for the treatment of burns and wounds and other fatal types of injuries. Thus, this is an important factor contributing to the growth of this market. However, the manufacturing cost of biopolymers is relatively high, which is projected to restrict the growth of this market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has not impacted the growth of biopolymers market owing to their wide usage in the pharmaceutical and medical industry for the treatment of wounds, tissue engineering, and drug delivery. Hence, the COVID-19 pandemic has proven beneficial for the growth of this market across several regions.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Biopolymers Industry Growth Drivers Rising Investments by the Government in the Pharmaceutical Sector to Propel the Market Rising Demand for Biopolymers from the Packaging Industry to Boost the Market

Competitive Landscape:

Rising Production Capabilities by Key Players to Boost Competition

The leading companies in the biopolymers market are focusing on increasing their production capabilities across several regions due to a high demand for biopolymers in several industries. This has resulted in the increasing competition among key companies which will help them to expand their business horizons and widen their market foothold.

Highlights/Summary:

This research report offers an in-depth study of the driving factors, restraints, and trends related to the growth of the market. In addition, this report offers a detailed evaluation of the market segments and regional developments in the market. Further, this report also incorporates a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by the leading players to boost their market position.

Drivers/Restraints:

Rising Demand for Biopolymers from the Packaging Industry to Fuel the Market

There is an increasing demand for biopolymers in the food and packaging industry for edible encapsulation films and coating foods. Further, the biopolymer known as Polylactic Acid (PLA) is mostly used in packaging, which is widely available and biodegradable. Thus, this is a vital factor responsible for the growth of this market.

Regional Insights:

Increasing Government Regulations to Boost European Market Growth

Europe is projected to dominate the biopolymers industry share on account of the strict rules and regulations imposed by the government authorities.

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow rapidly in this market due to the increasing industrialization in the countries such as India, China, Japan, and others.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type, this market is divided into polynucleotides, polypeptides, and polysaccharides. Based on end-user, the market is classified into biomedical, pharmaceuticals, industrial, and others. By geography, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Industry Development:

May 2020: BASF and Red Avenue New Materials Group collaborated to manufacture certified compostable polyester in China. The Red Avenue New Materials Group planned to build a new manufacturing facility for PBAT with an annual capacity of 60000 metric tons.

