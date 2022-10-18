Telehealth Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Teladoc Health Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Doctor on Demand Inc., Grand Rounds Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global telehealth market is expected to clock US$ 1160 million by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 33% during the forecast period. Owing to the increased adoption of digital healthcare services and improved digital infrastructure. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Telehealth Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the global telehealth market are

Teladoc Health Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Cerner Corp

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

GlobalMed

Doctor on Demand Inc.

Grand Rounds Inc.

American Well

Open TeleHealth

The companies are expanding their network through collaboration and acquisition strategies,in order to strengthen their position in the global telehealth market.

Growth Drivers

The increasing penetration of internet networks and the advancement and availability of smartphones have impacted the global telemedicine market for many years. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases led to monitoring by smartphones and tablets is also driving the telemedicine market. As a result, reliance on face-to-face visits has decreased dramatically. Additionally, many major players are launching many innovative platforms to provide virtual healthcare. This development of advanced technology, including remote patient care, has reduced hospitalization rates and fueled the growth of the market. Healthcare IT innovations such as IoT, healthcare analytics, smartphone connectivity, and fitness trackers like smart devices are revolutionizing the global telemedicine market. Additionally, government initiatives to support the adoption of telemedicine services are driving the global telemedicine market.

The global telehealth market has been analyzed from five different perspectives – type, mode of delivery, application, end-user, and region.

Excerpts from ‘By Type Segmentation’

The global telehealth market has been segmented majorly into two distinct categories:

Product

Services

It has been analyzed that the service type segment dominates the telemedicine market. The pervasiveness of the internet, the evolution of hardware and software, the improvement of digital healthcare infrastructure, and the increasing investment in digital healthcare all contribute to the dominance of this segment whereas the product segment is expected to grow during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of teleconsultation devices, such as smartphones and tablets.

Excerpts from ‘By Application Segmentation’

On the basis of application, the global telehealth market has been divided into:

Patient Monitoring

Telemedicine

Continuous Medical Education

Others

The telemedicine segment dominated the telehealth market, owing to the increased adoption of telemedicine technologies by medical practitioners, enabling them to consult via video. Whereas the continuous medical education segment is expected to grow in the forecast period because of the benefit of tele-education by healthcare professionals in delivering quality health care.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

The global telehealth market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Asia Pacific is expected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to advances in the field of telemedicine and constant research initiatives by several market players. Improvements in internet connectivity and the proliferation of smartphones have increased the adoption of these digital health solutions. The rising demand for medical and health support in rural and remote areas of the Asia-Pacific region is driving key players to develop innovative solutions to meet the growing demand. The favorable government policies and funding to promote internet connectivity in rural areas support the growing telehealth market.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION

Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions

PREMIUM INSIGHTS

Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities

GLOBAL TELEHEALTH MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE

Products Services

GLOBAL TELEHEALTH MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY MODE OF DELIVERY

Web-based Cloud-based

GLOBAL TELEHEALTH MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION

Patient Monitoring Telemedicine Continuous Medical Education Others

