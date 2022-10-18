BabyCozy Wipes receives No. 1 New release in diaper wipes & Accessories on Amazon

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







BabyCozy’s Coconut Nourish Wipes recently received the #1 New Release ranking in Amazon's Diaper Wipes & Accessories category. The baby care brand, which is a subsidiary of mom care brand Momcozy, the number 1 brand for wearable breast pumps in North America, is known for gentle products especially made for newborn babies with sensitive skin, which besides baby wipes also includes its BouncySoft diapers for newborns.









Baby skin is extremely delicate and much more sensitive than the skin of older children or adults. Babies don’t develop a full skin barrier until they’re around 2 years old, so their skin isn’t able to maintain moisture levels and is less resistant to toxins, pollutants and germs.

Because of this, babies are much more vulnerable to issues, such as dry, sore, eczema-prone skin and rashes, and need extra support during their early development.

Friction, harmful chemicals and additives are the enemy of newborn babies’ skin, and can lead to irritation issues, especially in the diaper region, where their skin is often in contact with diapers or baby wipes used during changes.

For BabyCozy, the health and comfort of newborn babies’ skin is paramount. Made with ultra-fine nonwoven microfiber, and an embossed cocoon pattern that reduces skin contact by 45%, its Bouncy Soft diapers use the softest materials to ensure gentle, non-irritating contact with babies’ skin. Likewise, the diapers are free of chlorine, fragrance, parabens and phthalates so parents can rest assured that no harmful chemicals or additives come into contact with their baby’s skin.

BabyCozy’s mission for protecting babies’ skin carries over to its Coconut Nourish wipes. Unlike most baby wipes, BabyCozy's Coconut Nourish wipes also nourish babies' skin while cleansing. Made with natural plant extract (coconut oil, vitamin E, witch hazel and chamomile extract), the wipes bring an extra layer of protection and nourishment, and make for an ideal pairing with BabyCozy's Bouncy Soft diapers for keeping newborn babies' extra sensitive skin healthy and free of irritation.

“A newborn’s skin simply hasn’t had the time to develop its protective properties like ours has,” said BabyCozy representative Cherry Yeow. “Only products free of irritants and of the highest standard of comfort should ever come in contact with their skin.” Yeow continued, “At BabyCozy we hold our products to a higher standard, because every baby deserves a cozy beginning.”

About BabyCozy

BabyCozy is a subsidiary brand of Momcozy, the top-selling wearable breast pump brand in North America. As a companion for moms from pregnancy through the early stages of motherhood, Momcozy strives to bring comfort to moms everywhere.

As a sub-brand developed by Momcozy, BabyCozy brings that same level of comfort and care to babies. BabyCozy partners with moms and dads to shoulder the load of parenthood and make their lives easier, so they can better enjoy those precious moments with their little ones.

https://babycozy.com/

