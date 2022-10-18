DMC Global Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) will announce its third quarter financial results after the stock market closes on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Following the earnings release, executive management will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast.

The conference call will begin at 5 p.m. Eastern (3 p.m. Mountain) and will be accessible by dialing 888-506-0062 (973-528-0011 for international callers) and entering the code 560809. A telephonic replay will be available through November 10, 2022, by calling 877-481-4010 (919-882-2331 for international callers) and entering the Conference ID #46845.

Investors are invited to listen to the webcast live via the Internet at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2204/46845

The webcast also will be available on the Investor page of DMC’s website, located at: www.dmcglobal.com/investors .

A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days. For additional information, please contact Geoff High at 303-604-3924.

About DMC Global Inc.

DMC Global operates a portfolio of differentiated businesses that lead niche segments of the energy, industrial infrastructure and building products industries. The Company’s strategy is to identify well-run businesses with strong management teams, and support them with long-term capital and strategic, financial, legal, technology and operating resources. DMC helps portfolio companies grow their core businesses, launch new initiatives, upgrade technologies and systems to support their long-term growth strategies, and make acquisitions that improve their competitive positions and expand their markets. The Company’s current portfolio consists of Arcadia Inc., a leading supplier of architectural building products, DynaEnergetics, which serves the global energy industry, and NobelClad, which addresses the global industrial infrastructure and transportation sectors. Based in Broomfield, Colorado, DMC trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “BOOM.” For more information, visit the Company’s website at HTTPS://WWW.DMCGLOBAL.COM/ .

