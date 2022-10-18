Doral Renewables Secures Up To $1.1 Billion Of Growth Capital Commitments From Leading Financial Institutions

/EIN News/ -- – $500 million capital commitment from Apollo and Migdal –



– $600 million potential tax equity from Bank of America –

– Transactions bring total committed capital to nearly $2 billion –

– Funds a substantial portion of Company’s 10 GWac project pipeline –

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doral Renewables LLC dba Doral LLC (“Doral” or the “Company”), a leading U.S. renewable energy and storage developer, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to sell up to $500 million of convertible notes (the “Notes”) to funds managed by Apollo (NYSE: APO) affiliates (the “Apollo Funds”) and Migdal Insurance, a leading Israeli insurance and pension company (“Migdal”). The Notes are convertible to common equity interests in the company at a pre-money valuation of $1.5 billion. Doral intends to use the proceeds from the transaction to fund investments in renewable energy and storage projects being developed by the Company. In connection with the investment, Apollo partner Corinne Still will join the Company’s Board.

The investment follows the Company’s announcement in June of Bank of America Corporation’s (“Bank of America”) commitment to provide approximately $175 million of tax equity to support the Company's flagship Mammoth North project. Subject to further project milestones, diligence, underwriting and corporate approvals, Bank of America is willing to work together with the Company towards potential additional tax equity raises to support the final two phases of the Mammoth Solar project. In addition, Bank of America has supported the Company with the issuance of approximately $75 million of Standby Letters of Credit through a back-to-back arrangement with a correspondent banking partner.

“We are grateful to our new partners at Apollo and Bank of America for recognizing the tremendous value embedded in Doral’s project pipeline as well as in our platform as a whole and to Migdal for their continuing support,” said Evan Speece, Chief Financial Officer of Doral. “These new capital commitments, from leading investors in the space acting collaboratively with each other and Doral, will allow us to commercialize nearly 2 GW of late-stage projects, advance several gigawatts of additional projects from early-stage development to start of construction and bring us closer to our goal of creating a leading clean energy IPP in the United States.”

Doral President and CEO Nick Cohen added, “This additional growth capital from Apollo, Migdal and Bank of America reinforces our position as a leading developer, owner and operator of utility scale clean energy projects across the United States. Our renewable energy projects offer attractive opportunities to invest behind low-risk, environmentally friendly assets, while providing critical clean energy supply to help revitalize communities across rural America.”

Apollo Partner Corinne Still said, “Investing in Doral represents an opportunity to partner with a leading solar developer and highlights Apollo’s commitment to investing in companies that are enabling the energy transition. We believe Doral’s focus on large-scale projects, strong landowner relationships and high conversion rates position the Company to be one of the long-term winners in the market.”

Dylan Foo, Head of Infrastructure at Apollo, said, “We’re pleased to support Doral’s growth as the company continues to execute on its robust project pipeline. By continuing to scale and bring additional renewable energy facilities online, Doral will enhance grid stability in markets across the country while creating jobs in local communities and promoting a cleaner planet.”

Migdal’s CIO Erez Migdali said: “We are excited to participate in this investment round, having first invested in Doral in June 2021. Since then, we have watched Doral continue to achieve its plans under the stewardship of Nick and Evan. This round is a significant milestone for Doral, securing capital to advance a meaningful portion of the Company’s pipeline. We are pleased to welcome Apollo and Bank of America, two of the most reputable financial institutions in the US, who we believe are excellent partners as Doral enters its next phase of growth. Migdal continues to establish itself as Israel's leading institutional investor in sustainable infrastructure, and our continued support of Doral fits within our targets to be a leader in the energy transition.”

The late-stage projects that Doral intends to commercialize by 2024 include the three phases of the Mammoth Solar project in Indiana and additional projects in PJM and SERC. The remaining 8 GW of Doral’s portfolio is comprised of solar and solar-plus-storage projects across the PJM, MISO, SERC, ERCOT, NYISO, SPP and NEISO markets.

Guggenheim Securities, LLC served as exclusive financial advisor and placement agent, BofA Securities served as capital markets advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Doral in connection with the transactions. Allen & Overy LLP served as legal counsel to the Apollo Funds.

About Doral Renewables LLC

Doral Renewables is a U.S. company owned by Doral Renewable Energy Resources Group (TASE:DORL, “Doral Group”), a publicly traded Israeli renewable energy company, Migdal Group, Israel’s largest insurance company and pension manager, and U.S. members. Doral is developing a 10 GW wind, solar, and storage portfolio across 20 states, eight electricity markets and covering approximately 100,000 acres of land. It has over $2 billion in long-term wholesale power purchase agreements with U.S. customers.

About Doral Group

Doral Group is a publicly traded company on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in Israel (DORL) and is a global renewable energy leader, holding hundreds of long-term revenue-generating renewable energy assets. Doral Group is active, inter alia, in Israel, Europe, and the United States. Doral Group is also emerging as a worldwide leader in the field of solar + storage solutions, following its award of Israel’s biggest solar + storage tender to build approximately 750 MWdc + 1,400MWh of storage facilities in Israel.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three investing strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of June 30, 2022, Apollo had approximately $515 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

About Migdal

Established in 1942, Migdal Insurance Company Ltd. (TASE: MGDL) is a leading Israeli financial institution providing insurance, pension, and provident products to 2.3 million customers. As of June 30, 2022, Migdal had approximately $95 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.migdal.co.il.

