EvolveImmune Therapeutics to Present New Preclinical Data from Novel Costimulatory T Cell Engager Platform at Upcoming Scientific Conferences

Poster Presentations Scheduled for American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Special Conference on Tumor Immunology and Immunotherapy and 37th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC)

BRANFORD, Conn., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EvolveImmune Therapeutics, an immuno-oncology company developing first-in-category, multifunctional biotherapeutics to overcome cancer-driven immunodeficiency, today announced that new preclinical data highlighting EVOLVE™, the company’s novel costimulatory T cell engager platform, will be presented at two upcoming scientific conferences. The company will deliver poster presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Special Conference on Tumor Immunology and Immunotherapy, and the 37th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC).

The EVOLVE™ platform unleashes potent, selective and integrated T cell costimulation to bypass low tumor immunogenicity, conditionally activate adaptive immunity, and reduce T cell dysfunction, to address unmet needs for the treatment of solid and hematologic tumors.

Details of the company’s upcoming poster presentations are as follows:

AACR Special Conference on Immunology and Immunotherapy

Conference Date/Location: October 21-23, 2022; Boston





B44 Presenter: Shu Shien Chin, Ph.D., senior scientist





Shu Shien Chin, Ph.D., senior scientist Session/Session Date: Poster Session B; Sunday, October 23, 2022



37 th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC)

Conference Date/Location: November 8-12, 2022; Boston





1060 Presenter: Jeremy Myers, Ph.D., SVP, research and development





Jeremy Myers, Ph.D., SVP, research and development Session Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022



Additional information on the AACR Special Conference on Immunology and Immunotherapy is available through the conference website at: https://www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-special-conference-tumor-immunology-and-immunotherapy/

Additional information on the 37th Annual Meeting of SITC is available through the conference website at: https://www.sitcancer.org/2022/home

About EvolveImmune Therapeutics

EvolveImmune Therapeutics, Inc. is an immunotherapy platform company developing first-in-category, multifunctional biotherapeutics designed to overcome cancer-driven immunodeficiency in a range of solid tumors and hematological cancers. The company is rapidly advancing two first-in-category programs, with first-in-human clinical trials anticipated in 18 months. The company is supported by a syndicate of top-tier life science industry investors including Pfizer Ventures, Solasta Ventures, Takeda Ventures, Yonjin Ventures and Elm Street Ventures.

For more information, please visit: www.evolveimmune.com

Contacts: EvolveImmune Therapeutics Stephen Bloch, M.D. Chief Executive Officer 860-856-7104 info@evolveimmune.com Vida Strategic Partners (on behalf of EvolveImmune Therapeutics) Tim Brons (Media) 415-675-7402 tbrons@vidasp.com