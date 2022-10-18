Let's Talk Interactive Brings in Chief Financial Officer Alexander Monroe

The addition of Monroe as CFO will support corporate structuring efforts and position the company for the next phase of rapid growth

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Let's Talk Interactive, Inc. (LTI), an innovator in telehealth solutions, has announced the addition of Alexander Monroe as its Chief Financial Officer. As a seasoned executive with proven leadership experience in finance, corporate strategy and corporate development, Monroe will be a key asset for LTI as it prepares for its next stage of accelerated growth.

"As we continue to lead in the field of virtual healthcare, it's essential that we position ourselves well for any market conditions," said Arthur Cooksey, founder, Chairman, and CEO of Let's Talk Interactive. "Alexander brings a wealth of experience that will be a significant asset as LTI continues on its trajectory of rapid infrastructure and development growth through capital raise to support continued innovation and expansion into manufacturing."

Monroe began his career in investment banking doing middle-market mergers and acquisitions. After leaving investment banking, he transitioned to the corporate sector, during which he led the corporate development groups of two Fortune 500 companies, overseeing strategic development and business development functions.

Seeing a significant need in the marketplace, he left the corporate sector and founded and built a global consumer products company, which he later sold. The sale would be the springboard that allowed Monroe to pursue his passion for working closely with small and midsize businesses, helping them to achieve big company sophistication and expertise while maintaining the culture and nimbleness of a small company. This is when he began working as the CFO of a global government security contractor. As its CFO, he led the recapitalization and restructuring of the company to position it for sustainable and profitable growth. He was eventually promoted to the company's President and CEO, during which he orchestrated the most profitable 12-month period in the company's history, positioning the company for sale and ultimately successfully selling the company to a strategic buyer.

"I believe LTI's telehealth solutions meet a critical need within the marketplace. Coming from a family full of physicians, I understand the massive inefficiencies LTI's solutions address and solve within healthcare," said Monroe. "I'm excited to be working alongside the most talented, experienced team in virtual care and look forward to helping the LTI reach new levels of success."

Monroe holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in International Finance from the Thunderbird School of Global Management. To learn more about Let's Talk Interactive, Inc., visit https://letstalkinteractive.com/.

About Let's Talk Interactive, Inc.

Let's Talk Interactive, Inc. (LTI) is an innovator in telehealth that has developed the most complete and configurable HIPAA-compliant telemedicine platform in the world.

Through proprietary telehealth software, medical hardware, and provider network solutions, LTI gives those in need instant access to care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company ranked No. 496 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 annual list of fastest-growing companies. For more information about Let's Talk Interactive, visit www.letstalkinteractive.com.

Contact Information:

Caitlin Wolf

PR and Communications Executive

caitlin@letstalkinteractive.com

980-220-3777



