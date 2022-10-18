HyreCar, Inc. Announces Participation in LD Micro Main Event XV Conference

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE), the carsharing marketplace for rideshare and food/beverage delivery, today announced CEO Joe Furnari’s participation in the LD Micro Main Event XV conference being held from October 25-27, 2022 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Bel Air, California.



Mr. Furnari will be available for one-on-one meetings and will be giving a presentation at 5:00 PM Pacific Time on Wednesday, October 26th. Interested parties can register for and view the webcast of the presentation here. For more information and to book a one-on-one meeting, please contact HyreCar’s Investor Relations representative at scotta@coreir.com.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XV Presentation Date: Wednesday, October 26 Time: 5:00PM Pacific Time (Track 1)

About HyreCar



HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) is a national carsharing marketplace for ridesharing, food, and package delivery via its proprietary technology platform. The Company has established a leading presence in Mobility as a Service (MaaS) through individual vehicle owners, dealers, rental agencies, and OEMs that wish to participate in new mobility trends. By providing a unique opportunity through our safe, secure, and reliable marketplace, HyreCar is transforming the industry by empowering all to profit from Mobility as a Service. For more information, visit hyrecar.com .

CONTACTS:

Investors:

Scott Arnold

CORE IR

scotta@coreir.com