Reliably work from anywhere with the new CA Essential Bluetooth Headset from Cyber Acoustics

Featuring both Environmental Noise Cancelation (ENC) and Active Noise Cancelation (ANC), this wireless headset ensures every call is crisp and clear

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, Wash., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber Acoustics , a leading manufacturer of reliable and affordable computer peripherals used in schools, businesses, and homes, today announced the CA Essential Bluetooth Headset HS-2000BT. Compatible with all unified communications (UC) platforms, including Microsoft Teams , Skype for Business , Zoom , Slack , and Google Meet , the CA Essential Bluetooth Headset was designed for today’s demanding business environments, delivering high-quality, reliable audio when speaking and listening, no matter where you are.



CA Essential Bluetooth Headset solves biggest virtual meeting pain point

More than 50% of survey respondents cited poor audio quality as the biggest pain point of virtual meetings, a problem easily solved with a reliable headset.

Featuring two types of noise-canceling technology, the CA Essential Bluetooth Headset ensures superior call quality whether in a busy office, a hybrid workspace, from an airport or coffee shop, or from home. The Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) blocks out surrounding background noise, ensuring you clearly hear your calls or music, while the Environmental Noise Cancelation (ENC) blocks out background noise, so you are clearly heard by colleagues and friends.

Simple, comfortable, and classically designed

A plug-and-play headset with no software to update or install, the CA Essential Bluetooth Headset seamlessly connects to PCs, Macs, and smartphones, even allowing for Bluetooth connection to both a computer and smartphone simultaneously.

Featuring a lightweight on-ear design with soft leatherette cushions and a padded headband, the CA Essential Bluetooth Headset is comfortable for extended periods of wear. Conveniently located earcup controls allow for easy answering/ending of calls, volume adjustment, and mic mute, while the busy light indicator limits interruptions by signaling to others you are focusing. The boom mic also mutes when rotated up.

The CA Essential Bluetooth Headset will run for 27 hours with ANC off and 20 hours with ANC on and is Qi wireless charging compatible. The headset can also be used when charging via the included USB-C cable.

Quality doesn’t have to mean expensive

“With tech specs that match many other more expensive headsets on the market, Cyber Acoustics maintains that quality doesn’t have to mean expensive,” said Steve Erickson, COO at Cyber Acoustics. “We focus on making products with the same or better technology than competitive offerings, at prices that are more approachable. This is especially valuable for companies that may be looking to purchase many units at a time, and for consumers who don’t need to spend more of their hard-earned money unnecessarily.”

CA Essential Bluetooth Headset HS-2000BT

The CA Essential Bluetooth Headset HS-2000BT has an MSRP of $129.99 and is available now on Amazon and through most IT and reseller channel partners. Bulk purchase discounts are available. Features include:

Bluetooth connection to two devices at once. Connect to a PC or Mac utilizing the included USB Bluetooth dongle and separately to a smartphone

High-quality stereo sound for both calls and music

Crisp and clear communications Environmental Noise Cancelation (ENC) technology blocks out surrounding background noise so you are clearly heard on calls Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) technology blocks out surrounding background noise so your calls and music are clearly heard

Convenient controls for answering/ending calls, volume +/-, mute and busy light. Alternatively rotate microphone boom arm up to mute

Durable design for all-day comfort with soft padded earcups and headband

Charge the battery with either the included USB-C cable or from the built-in wireless Qi charging (Qi charging pad not included). Battery playtime with ANC on is 20 hours and with ANC off 27 hours

For more information about Cyber Acoustics and its complete line of office essentials, including laptop docking stations, Zoom-certified webcams, and premium headsets visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/caessentials . To see the complete product line visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/ .

About Cyber Acoustics

Founded in 1996 Cyber Acoustics is a leading manufacturer of reliable and affordable computer peripherals used in schools, businesses, and homes with product lines that include PC speakers, headsets, headphones, microphones, laptop docking stations, and webcams. Focused on sustainability, Cyber Acoustics offers a no-cost wired headset and headphone recycling program, accepting old headsets from any manufacturer to be recycled responsibly and keep plastics and metals from ending up in landfills. To learn more about our commitment to sustainability visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/recycling-program . For more information about Cyber Acoustics products visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/ . Follow the company YouTube , Twitter @CyberAcoustics , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

