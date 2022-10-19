FieldTurf Landscape Celebrating 28 Years in Business

The industry-leading FieldTurf technology, process and artificial turf have re-defined landscaping and sports fields for 28 years.

CALHOUN, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For nearly three decades, FieldTurf Landscape has combined innovation, state-of-the-art technology and uncompromising attention to detail and high-quality artificial turf for dogs, to transform backyards, front yards, short game private putting greens and major sport fields across the country.

As FieldTurf Landscape celebrates 28 years of in business, and always looks forward, the respected and unique company also reflects on the patented technology, the designs and the quality of the FieldTurf product as the important keys to the company’s reputation and success.

“Working with our contractors, we have installed over a million square feet of artificial turf across the country,” says enthusiastic Brad Timsit, a FieldTurf spokesperson. “It may be a familiar slogan but, no project is too big or small. Our artificial grass is currently the leading choice in the NFL, it’s also used at SeaWorld, Disneyland, the San Diego Zoo, and various hotels and resorts. Even the celebrity dog whisperer, Cesar Millan, has a 10,000 square foot FieldTurf installation at his Dog Psychology Center in Santa Clarita, California.”

Timsit adds with pride that FieldTurf has devoted 28 years to ‘growing’ artificial grass into a renowned, sought-after and industry-leading residential and commercial, artificial lawn system. “Some say we have achieved the impossible! The technological advancements and the FieldTurf process, combined with different yarn types, ensures the highest quality and efficient, real-looking grass to compliment residential landscapes perfectly, without the constant hassle of dreaded lawn upkeep.”

Among the many benefits of FieldTurf’s residential turf, in addition to the yard staying a lush green, all year, are the cost and hassle savings. FielTurf yards save dollars and hours with no fertilizers, no bug spray, no pricey water bills, no mowing and no constant hassle of lawn upkeep. Not to mention FieldTurf being pet-friendly, environmentally friendly, and reducing allergen issues for many people.

While the FieldTurf process is technical and complex, the superb artificial turn is manufactured entirely in the United States. “And no doubt about it,” Timsit adds with enthusiasm. “Our rinse-clean drainage technology is the key to the performance of our product, and it’s our secret sauce.”

As FieldTurf marks 28 years of being the high-quality, artifical turf industry-leader, it also celebrates transforming the artificial turf concept and the well-earned FieldTurf success milestone of having done over 40,000 installations from coast to coast.

For more information, please visit www.fieldturflandscape.com/about-us/ and https://fieldturflandscape.com/blog/

###

About Field Turf Landscape:

FieldTurf Landscape is the industry leader in the innovation and technology to create high-quality and efficient artificial turf for a variety of uses. From the residential feature of a stunning green yard, a putting green to practice a short game at home, to football fields, indoor soccer fields and other sport facilities, FieldTurf Landscape has installed over a million square feet of artificial turf across the country.

Contact Details:

175 N Industrial Blvd NE

Calhoun, GA 30701

United States