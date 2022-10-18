Submit Release
CorVel Announces Quarterly Earnings Release Webcast

/EIN News/ -- FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Event: Quarterly Earnings Release Webcast
   
Hosts: Michael Combs, President, and Chief Executive Officer
  Brandon O’Brien, Chief Financial Officer
   
Date: Tuesday, November 1 2022
   
Time: 11:30 am EST.
   
Contact: Investor Relations – 949-851-1473

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation applies technology including artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. We partner with employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies and government agencies in managing workers’ compensation and health, auto and liability services. Our diverse suite of solutions combines our integrated technologies with a human touch. CorVel's customized services, delivered locally, are backed by a national team to support clients as well as their customers and patients. For more information about CorVel, please visit: www.corvel.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risk that the historical financial performance of the Company may not be indicative of future financial performance and the risk that the recent performance of the Company’s Common Stock may not be indicative of its future performance, as well as other risks detailed detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC reports, including the report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2022, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

(Minimum requirements to listen to broadcast: Windows Media Player and a broadband Internet connection.)

SOURCE: CorVel Corporation

CorVel Corporation is publicly traded on the NASDAQ National Market System under the stock symbol CRVL. The CorVel Corporation Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be obtained by clicking here or by contacting:

Contact: Melissa Storan
Phone: 949-851-1473
http://www.corvel.com


Primary Logo

