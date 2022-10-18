Gall Sewing & Vac, a longstanding business and BERNINA longarm quilting machine dealer, sponsors sewing and quilting event, hosts classes at the upcoming OSQE show on November 10-12

/EIN News/ -- NOVI, Mich., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “We are excited to offer sewers and quilters a chance to see demos and test drive the entire lineup of the BERNINA Q Series Longarm Quilting machines at the upcoming Original Sewing and Quilt Expo. The show will be held in Novi, Michigan, on November 10-12, 2022,” said Jason Novak, president at Gall Sewing & Vac.



The OSQE show has a wide variety of class offerings, how-to demonstrations, trunk shows, quilt displays, a vendor mall for shopping, a runway fashion show, a costume artists display, and a cosplay fashion show.

“This show has it all, and we are happy to be a part of it,” said Novak. “There has been a sewing expo in Novi for many years, and we have been around even longer–since 1946.”

“This year, we will feature free-motion techniques and ruler work quilting classes on the BERNINA Q Series Sit-down model machines. We have brought in educators Nellie Vilakis and Donelle McAdams to teach,” said Novak.

The three-day show will be held at the Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River, Novi, Michigan 48374.

You can get your admission tickets at a discount and register for classes online. Visit www.sewingexpo.com for more information. Show hours are 10 am to 5:30 pm daily.

For those interested in attending the longarm classes sponsored by Gall Sewing & Vac, please contact Novak at jason@gallsewingvac.com . He has a few complimentary tickets for the classes and encourages anyone interested in longarm quilting to come to a class and “play a bit on the machine.”

“We will be having a “Pre-Black Friday” sale and offering “the lowest prices we can” on our BERNINA longarm machines at the show,” said Novak.

Gall Sewing & Vac has three locations in Michigan.

“Our main store in Grand Rapids, is located at 3150 Plainfield Avenue and has 18,000 square feet. We have filled it with the best machines, notions, accessories, embroidery supplies, sewing furniture and cabinets, fabric, and longarm machines. We offer full sales, service, and training on sewing machines and vacuums and have two classrooms for classes and training.”

The other two locations are Lansing, Michigan, at 444 Frandor Avenue, and Muskegon 1910 E. Apple Avenue, Suite K. The company website is www.gallsewingvac.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/520d33de-2028-4251-961e-f73944c6e8ed




