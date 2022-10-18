FieldTurf Landscape's Virtual Manufacturing Plant Tour Now Available Online

The FieldTurf, online virtual plant tour is a fascinating, behind the scenes look at how the popular artificial turf product happens.

CALHOUN, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There really aren’t any secrets to the FieldTurf success story. It’s a reputation hard-earned with innovation, state-of-the-art technology, unique and customized design and the efficient, high-quality FieldTurf artificial turf product.

FieldTurf Landscape provides customers with stunningly real-looking lawns and sports fields that incorporate all the benefits of artificial turf. Especially since there is growing interest and demand for turf for backyards.

The respected and industry-leading company---which has manufactured and delivered more than a million square feet of artificial turn in 40,000 residential and commercial installations across the country---is so deservedly proud of its success, that it is giving an informative virtual manufacturing plant tour, online.

“While the actual FieldTurf process is technical and complex, the actual FieldTurf artificial turf is manufactured entirely in U.S.A., in our sprawling plant in Calhoun, Georgia,” says Brad Timsit, a FieldTurf spokesperson. “There are three steps to our turf manufacturing process: fiber production, tufting and coating. We control all three steps, ensuring that nothing is left to chance.”

The FieldTurf online virtual plant tour, https://fieldturflandscape.com/calhoun/, shows the company’s advanced and world-class facility, where over 50 million square feet of artificial turf ‘carpeting’ is made, every year. More and more of the FieldTurf product is turf for backyards.

From the creel area where expert FieldTurf “creelers” feed fiber yarn on to large bobbins, through the massive and sophisticated tufting machine where the fiber passes through a needle and is stitched into the required artificial turf “carpet.” The tour shows the Coating area, the Belting area and even the large Logo area, where the manufactured turf is trimmed and customized.

Timsit explains that, although the words are sometimes used interchangeably, “turf” best describes shorter sports grass, while “artificial grass” or “synthetic grass” (or even “fake grass”) describes landscape grass, which is usually made with longer blades. “Two main materials are used to create both products: polyethylene and nylon. But nylon is an outdated artificial grass, and it’s often aesthetically unappealing, scratchy to the touch and fades over time.

“The best artificial turf, particularly for turf for backyards, uses polyethylene, which is softer to the touch, more durable and better for foot traffic and a much more realistic look.”

He admits that, while the FieldTurf online, virtual plant tour is an interesting behind-the-scenes look at the various stages of the artificial turf manufacturing process, “unfortunately, the virtual tour can’t demonstrate the patented FieldTurf rinse-clean drainage technology, which is not only the key aspect of our product’s performance but it’s our secret sauce.”

The exceptional FieldTurf artificial turf is the leading choice in the NFL, and it is used at SeaWorld, Disneyland, the San Diego Zoo, and various hotels and resorts. The FieldTurf online, virtual plant tour is a terrific way to see how it all happens.

To take the tour or for more information, please visit http://www.fieldturflandscape.com/about-us/ and https://fieldturflandscape.com/blog/

###

About FieldTurf Landscape:

FieldTurf Landscape is the industry leader in the innovation and technology to create high-quality and efficient artificial turf for a variety of uses. From the residential feature of a stunning green yard, a putting green to practice a short game at home, to football fields, indoor soccer fields and other sport facilities, FieldTurf Landscape has installed over a million square feet of artificial turf across the country.

Contact Details:

175 N Industrial Blvd NE

Calhoun, GA 30701

United States