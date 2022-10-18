Bioinformatics Market worth $8.3 billion by 2026 at a growth rate of 12.4% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Occurrence Of Rare Diseases is Projected to Upsurge Bioinformatics Market Growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bioinformatics Market size was valued at $8.3 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The recording, annotation, storage, analysis, and retrieval of nucleic acid sequence, protein sequence, and structural information are all covered by bioinformatics. Proteomics is the study of proteomes on a vast scale. A proteome is a collection of proteins made by a living creature, system, or biological milieu. Single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) is a useful tool for determining the genetic basis of disease. In genome-wide association studies and fine-scale genetic mapping initiatives, these variants can be utilized as markers. Bioinformatics applications include molecular therapeutics, metabolomics, and proteomics, to name a few. It's also used in genetics and genomics research. The combination of biology and information technology is referred to as "bioinformatics." Computer software tools are used in bioinformatics to create, administer, and develop databases. Data warehousing, data mining, and communication networking all use it. Furthermore, it is frequently utilized in the field of medical research and medication development for the management of biological data. The worldwide bioinformatics market is predicted to develop owing to the high frequency of chronic diseases. According to the American Cancer Society, it was expected to have 1,762,450 new cancer cases diagnosed and 606,880 cancer deaths in the United States year 2019.

Key Takeaways

A single nucleotide polymorphism, or SNP (pronounced "snip"), is a difference in the DNA sequence at a single place between individuals. DNA is made up of a chain of four nucleotide bases: A, C, G, and T.

The rise in bioinformatics platform application can be ascribed to an increase in demand from life science companies for structural identification and customization. This, in turn, would aid in the development of drugs and the assessment of their therapeutic effects. Furthermore, as drug research and discovery become more efficient and safe, the demand for new tools in drug development grows. As a result, the bioinformatics market is likely to grow in the future.

A detailed analysis of the main players functioning in the Bioinformatics Market's Strengths, Weaknesses, and Opportunities will be provided in the report.

Segmental Analysis:

Bioinformatics Market Segment Analysis – By Products & Services: Based on Products & Services, Bioinformatics Market is segmented into Knowledge Management Tools, Bioinformatics Platforms, and Bioinformatics Services. The Bioinformatics Platforms segment is accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020 for Bioinformatics Market owing to an increase in platform applications and the demand for better tools in drug development. This trend is expected to continue during the projected period. The study of evolutionary history, development, and relationships among organisms using molecular sequence or structural data is known as molecular phylogenetics (DNA, RNA, or proteins). The Knowledge Management Tools segment is poised to grow with the fastest CAGR of 13.6% in the forecast period 2021-2026. Researchers utilize knowledge management technologies to deal with vast amounts of diverse data.

Bioinformatics Market Segment Analysis – By Sector: Based on Sector, Bioinformatics Market is segmented into Animal Biotechnology, Medical Biotechnology, Forensic Biotechnology, Plant Biotechnology, Environmental Biotechnology, Others. In 2020, the medical biotechnology segment accounted for the largest revenue market share for Bioinformatics Market. The use of bioinformatics in clinical diagnostics is primarily driven by the development of new databases for drug discovery, the use of bioinformatics for clinical diagnostics, and increased funding for the development of bioinformatics solutions for clinical diagnostics, all of which are contributing to the growth of the medical biotechnology segment in the market. Metabolomics is the study of all or a large number of biological metabolites on a global scale. The Animal Biotechnology segment is predicted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 13.8% in the forecast period 2021-2026. In the veterinary sciences, it has become an essential tool for both basic and applied research.

Bioinformatics Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: Based on Geography, North America Bioinformatics accounted for the 35% revenue share in 2020. The bioinformatics market in this region is growing owing to the government funding for genetic research, the existence of prominent bioinformatics providers, decreasing sequencing prices, improved awareness of bioinformatics services, and an increase in the number of genomic research activities. It has a good funding scenario for research activities. This regional market is characterized by increased government initiatives for genomic testing reimbursement and a favorable financing scenario for bioinformatics research activities. A large number of healthcare investments in the European region is expected to fuel the bioinformatics market. Furthermore, the increased adoption of IoT technologies in this industry is likely to have a beneficial impact on regional market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the bioinformatics industry are -

1. Agilent Technologies Inc.

2. Biomax Informatics AG

3. Dassault Sytemes Biovia Corp

4. Bruker Corporation

5. Qiagen, Illumina Inc.

