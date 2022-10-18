Automotive Lighting Market worth $29.84 Billion by 2026 at a growth rate of 4.2% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Automotive Lighting Market Drivers LIDAR based Lighting Growth

IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Automotive Lighting Market is estimated to surpass $29.84 billion mark by 2026 growing at an estimated CAGR of more than 4.2% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Most ambient light today reflects a light source surface of interior surfaces and is designed to help the driver see till certain distance. Lighting is a vital component in automotive vehicles and plays a very important role in automotive safety. According to the Association for Safe International Road Travel, road accidents cause approximately 1.25 million death annually. Furthermore, 20-50 million people get injured and disabled every year due to accidents caused on the roads or by natural weather conditions such as rain, fog, dust, snow, and others. These statistics are reflective of the necessity for effective lighting in automotive vehicles to reduce major accidental incidences and this forms a crucial component for manual driving. Government from various countries are taking initiatives for creating awareness to drive safely and automotive lighting is one of the key components that must be considered while driving.

Key takeaways:

1. Growing automobile production across the globe boosts the automotive lighting market. Rising manufacture of electric cars owing to reduced fuel expenses and harmful environmental emissions majorly influence the automotive lighting market revenue.

2. Dependence on lighting system for signaling purposes in ambulance and police vehicles aligning with effective sound system result in increasing demand for lighting technique in vehicles.

3. Government program maintains road safety by taking initiatives such as creating awareness about vehicle protection and illuminating roads with appropriate use of automotive lighting majorly drives the global car lighting market.

4. The trend related to application of LED lighting for creating a magnificent outlook both on exterior and interior space of the vehicle seeks more human attention and reduce road accidents rate, thereby boosting the automotive lighting market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. LED Lighting has dominated the Automotive Lighting Market as compared to the other technologies. Halogen was earlier a conventional choice for the lighting in cars. Xenon and LED are the other prominent technologies. Amongst, three technologies, LED is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

2. People's minds have changed from vehicles-as - a-luxury to automobiles-as - a-needs, and this is the most important aspect of the growth in passenger cars that the CAGR was rising to 5.20% by 2026.

3. North America leads the way per region in the global demand for automotive lighting. The involvement of key players who control the field accustomed to the premium car and passenger car industries will drive the market growth in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Automotive Lighting industry are -

1. chikoh Industries, Ltd.

2. Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

3. Magneti Marelli

4. General Electric Company, Ltd.

5. Stanley Electric Co., Ltd.

