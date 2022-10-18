Terminal Block Market Expected to Reach a Valuation at US$ 4.8 Billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing adoption of telematics and instrumentation tools in process plants and so on are some of the major factors driving the market growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Terminal Block Market size is forecast to reach $4.8 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2022-2027. owing to increasing demand for versatile and multipurpose terminal blocks, growing adoption of smart power distribution blocks in the energy sector and so on. Moreover, the rising trend toward micro-miniaturized terminal blocks with insulation displacement connection and spring-loaded connection features has been resulting in the growth of the Terminal Block market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

• Sectional Terminal Blocks are analyzed to witness the fastest growth in the global Terminal Block market during the forecast period 2022-2027, attributed to technological advancement towards the production of sectional terminal blocks, growing demand for enhanced technologies in consumer electronics and so on.

• Terminal Block market for Process Control Instruments is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR during 2022-2027, attributed to rapid industrialization & adoption of hyper-automation technologies, increasing adoption of telematics & instrumentation tools and so on.

• APAC region dominated the global Terminal Block market in 2021, attributed to growing demands for telecom equipment, increasing advancements in the HVAC industry & power supplies and so on.

• Increasing adoption of micro-miniaturized terminal blocks and growing utilization of PCBs in smart devices are analyzed to significantly drive the market growth of the Terminal Block market during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Segmental Analysis:

• Based on type segmentation, Sectional Terminal Blocks are analyzed to witness the fastest growth of 7.3% in the global Terminal Block market during the forecast period 2022-2027. Factors attributing to this growth include technological advancement in the production of sectional terminal blocks with advanced features, growing demand for enhanced technologies in consumer electronics & power distribution blocks to improve performance and so on.

• The Terminal Block market for Process Control Instruments is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.1% during 2022-2027. Rapid industrialization and adoption of hyper-automation technologies, increasing adoption of telematics and instrumentation tools in process plants and so on are some of the major factors driving the market growth.

• APAC region dominated the global Terminal Block market with a share of 38% in 2021, attributed to the growing demand for telecom equipment, increasing advancements in the HVAC industry & power supplies and so on.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Terminal Block Industry are -

1. TE Connectivity Ltd.

2. Omron Corporation

3. Eaton Corporation plc

4. Rockwell Automation, Inc.

5. Hylex-APL

