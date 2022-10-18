Winnipeg's Solid Stone Countertops Offers Luxury Countertops for Residential and Commercial Projects

Winnipeg’s Solid Stone Countertops designs and installs customized and low-maintenance countertops for home or commercial use.

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury stone countertops in Winnipeg, for residential and commercial uses, are very “in.” It’s why Winnipeg’s popular and trusted Solid Stone Countertops, with an award-winning reputation for the expert design, fabrication and installation, now offers the latest in luxury stone countertops for residential and commercial projects.

“A key with our Solid Stone residential and commercial installations is personalization,” explains Solid Stone Countertops CEO, Bryce Saunders. “When it comes to luxury stone countertops in Winnipeg, the personalized and customized choice of solid stone materials---from unique natural stone like granite, quartzite and marble, to the clean consistency of manufactured quartz and porcelain---as well as the customized style and design is how we build our reputation.

“For residential or commercial installation of countertops in Winnipeg, our process is efficient and collaborative, working closely with our customers to create custom stone countertops, perfectly suited for style, lifestyle and office function.”

Whether it’s expertly crafted countertops, backsplashes, Reception area and business Service counters or other stone surfaces, designed, fabricated and installed by experienced professionals, or a white-glove service with a kitchen and bathroom remodeling project.

Saunders emphasizes that the skill and experience of the expert Solid Stone Countertops sales team, technicians and installers work closely with residential and commercial clients to find the right stone, measure, and manufacture it accurately, and install it precisely according to the plans.

With much expertise, he notes that solid surface stone countertops in Winnipeg are both ornamental and purposeful and have the flexibility of being used on either horizontal or vertical surfaces.

He points out that, at home or in an office, solid stone countertops are distinctive, and very low maintenance. “They are ideal for home or commercial use. Durable and easy to clean, solid stone is a great choice for high-use areas, especially places where spills are common. With minimal care, stone countertops in Winnipeg will last a lifetime.”

For more information, please visit solidstone.ca/about and https://solidstone.ca/blog.

About Solid Stone Countertops

The Solid Stone team has decades of combined experience in stone manufacturing, home renovation, and the building industry. We are committed to helping you find the stone that works best for you.

Solid Stone Countertops are a beautiful, durable, and long-lasting addition to any space.

