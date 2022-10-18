Automotive Connectors Market Size, Industry Analysis, Share & Demand 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Automotive connectors market size reached a value of US$ 12.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 16.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.94% during 2022-2027.

Automotive Connector Market Overview:

Automotive connectors represent electrochemical elements that are used for attaching various electrical circuits. They join electric terminals to form a complete circuit and ensure effective communication as well as navigation between the electronics and safety devices of automobiles. Automotive connectors are generally designed to withstand low and high temperatures, dirt, wear and tear, etc. In line with this, they also integrate numerous advanced safety and security features, such as anti-theft alarms, adaptive cruise control, keyless entry, auto emergency braking systems, etc., in vehicles and assure that components receive correct power distribution.

Automotive Connector Market Trends:

The escalating demand for connectivity and convenience in passenger and commercial vehicles is primarily driving the automotive connectors market. Additionally, the growing consumer awareness towards eco-friendly mobility and the inflating popularity of adaptive front lighting, cruise control, park assistance, departure warning systems, etc., are further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the widespread adoption of advanced automotive solutions that use memory and data storage connectors to support Wi-Fi networks in automated vehicles is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the leading manufacturers are replacing copper cables with plastic optical fiber (POF) to improve data transmission and design flexibility, which is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the rising utilization of machine learning (ML) in self-driving automobiles is anticipated to fuel the automotive connectors market over the forecasted period.

Global Automotive Connector Market Can Be Segmented as:-

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

TE Connectivity

Aptiv

Formerly Delphi Automotive PLC

Yazaki Corporation

Molex Incorporated

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Amphenol Corporation

Japan Aviation Electronics

Luxshare Precision

JST Manufacturing

Hirose Electric Co. Ltd.

Korea Electric Terminal Co. Ltd.

AVX Corporation

Kyocera Corporation

Rosenberger

Hu Lane Associate Inc

Samtec

Lumberg Holding

Breakup by Connection Type:

Wire to Wire Connection

Wire to Board Connection

Board to Board Connection

Breakup by Connector Type:

PCB Connectors

IC Connectors

RF Connectors

Fiber Optic Connectors

Others

Breakup by System Type:

Sealed Connector System

Unsealed Connector System

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

Breakup by Application:

Body Control and Interiors

Safety and Security System

Engine Control and Cooling System

Fuel and Emission Control

Infotainment

Navigation & Instrumentation

Others

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

