Automotive Connectors Market Size, Industry Analysis, Share & Demand 2022-2027
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Automotive connectors market size reached a value of US$ 12.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 16.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.94% during 2022-2027.
Automotive Connector Market Overview:
Automotive connectors represent electrochemical elements that are used for attaching various electrical circuits. They join electric terminals to form a complete circuit and ensure effective communication as well as navigation between the electronics and safety devices of automobiles. Automotive connectors are generally designed to withstand low and high temperatures, dirt, wear and tear, etc. In line with this, they also integrate numerous advanced safety and security features, such as anti-theft alarms, adaptive cruise control, keyless entry, auto emergency braking systems, etc., in vehicles and assure that components receive correct power distribution.
Automotive Connector Market Trends:
The escalating demand for connectivity and convenience in passenger and commercial vehicles is primarily driving the automotive connectors market. Additionally, the growing consumer awareness towards eco-friendly mobility and the inflating popularity of adaptive front lighting, cruise control, park assistance, departure warning systems, etc., are further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the widespread adoption of advanced automotive solutions that use memory and data storage connectors to support Wi-Fi networks in automated vehicles is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the leading manufacturers are replacing copper cables with plastic optical fiber (POF) to improve data transmission and design flexibility, which is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the rising utilization of machine learning (ML) in self-driving automobiles is anticipated to fuel the automotive connectors market over the forecasted period.
Global Automotive Connector Market Can Be Segmented as:-
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
TE Connectivity
Aptiv
Formerly Delphi Automotive PLC
Yazaki Corporation
Molex Incorporated
Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
Amphenol Corporation
Japan Aviation Electronics
Luxshare Precision
JST Manufacturing
Hirose Electric Co. Ltd.
Korea Electric Terminal Co. Ltd.
AVX Corporation
Kyocera Corporation
Rosenberger
Hu Lane Associate Inc
Samtec
Lumberg Holding
Breakup by Connection Type:
Wire to Wire Connection
Wire to Board Connection
Board to Board Connection
Breakup by Connector Type:
PCB Connectors
IC Connectors
RF Connectors
Fiber Optic Connectors
Others
Breakup by System Type:
Sealed Connector System
Unsealed Connector System
Breakup by Vehicle Type:
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Light Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Electric Vehicles
Breakup by Application:
Body Control and Interiors
Safety and Security System
Engine Control and Cooling System
Fuel and Emission Control
Infotainment
Navigation & Instrumentation
Others
Breakup by Region:
Asia Pacific
North America
Europe
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
