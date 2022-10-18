Olisipo - the new EllaLink’s Petabits cable connecting Sines and Lisbon, Portugal

A 4.3 Petabits subsea cable to strengthen Portugal's data centre ecosystem and the country's position as the #1 Gateway to South Europe

/EIN News/ -- LISBON, Portugal, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EllaLink, the high-capacity and low latency fibre-optic submarine cable directly connecting Europe to Latin America, is announcing the development of a direct connection between Sines and the Lisbon Metro Area – The Olisipo system.

The Olisipo system is designed to connect all the international submarine landings in Portugal with the major Data Centres in the region with a secure multi-petabit future-proof infrastructure.

This new fibre optic submarine cable will land in Carcavelos and Sines and will be ready to branch into Seixal & Sesimbra cable landing stations and connect the Setubal area. Incorporating 288 fibres, the unrepeatered 110km fully buried cable will have an impressive total design capacity of 4.3 Petabits. Additionally, the cable robustness will be enforced by particular care given to route engineering with special attention to cable crossing, full subsea and terrestrial burial strategy, full cable armouring and extra shore-end protection with bore pipe in Sines.

The Olisipo system will provide direct POP to POP connectivity at fibre pair level between the main Data Centres located in Sines and Lisbon Metro Area, connecting at day one the datacentres of Start© Campus NEST in Sines and Altice LDV in Lisbon.

The Olisipo subsea cable route is attracting the attention of key market players. With this new cable development, EllaLink underlines its openness to integrate additional anchor customers aiming to partner for the expansion and construction of a very important connection.

According to Philippe Dumont, CEO of EllaLink, "the Olisipo sustains EllaLink's vision in having Sines as one of the most important interconnection Hubs in Iberia, extending our cable from EllaLink Vasco da Gama CLS in Sines to the Lisbon Metro Area. The symbiotic relationship between submarine cable systems and data centres is at the heart of how these businesses thrive and survive. Connecting and transporting traffic between Brazil and Portugal, onwards across Europe and ultimately across the globe is the primary role of the EllaLink cable system and the data centres it connects to! "- Philippe continues, "Sines and Lisbon together will be able to compete with major European Hubs as both cities are being seen as a preferable gateway to Europe already".

Olisipo is projected to be ready for service in 2024.

About EllaLink

EllaLink is an advanced optical platform offering secure high-capacity connectivity on a unique low-latency transatlantic route serving the growing needs of the Latin American and European markets. The EllaLink network directly connects Brazil and Europe, linking the major hubs of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Fortaleza with Lisbon, Madrid and Marseille.



The EllaLink System has been built with state-of-the-art coherent technology, initially offering 100Tbps of transatlantic capacity over four direct fibre pairs between Europe and Brazil. EllaLink is a privately funded and independent company committed to providing products and services on a Carrier Neutral and Open Access basis. Marguerite II, a pan-European equity fund active in the renewables, energy, transport and digital infrastructure sectors, is the main shareholder of EllaLink.

