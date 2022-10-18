Millennials to Take the eSports Market to Attain a Healthy Revenue of US$ 18.65 Bn at a CAGR of 21.5% during Forecast Period of 2022-32 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The North American esports market is anticipated to account for the largest sales revenue during the forecast period. Driving the Esports market growth include rising live streaming of games and increasing infrastructure for the league tournaments

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global eSports market is worth US$ 3.41 Bn as of now and is expected to reach US$ 18.65 Bn by the year 2032 at a thumping CAGR of 21.5% from 2022 to 2032.



With increase in frequency of live streaming of sports, expanding reach of audience, noteworthy outlays, engagement initiatives, and expanse of networks for league competitions, the global eSports market is bound to grow unabated in the next 10 years. The field of sports is turning out to be more specialized day after day, which is generating opportunities for players, influencers, game creators, and event planners. With huge prize funds at the global level, the youth is looking at eSports as one of the most promising career opportunities. Plus, universities have started doling out specific eSports programs for attracting talented workers.

The major sources of income for eSports include media rights, products, tickets, direct marketing, sponsorships, and publisher charges. Besides, Ads and sponsorships are amongst the primary income channels showing an ever-increasing demand since the last few years, as far as revenue-generating resources are concerned.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit : https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1911

Competitive benefits offered by eSports include option of choosing teams, organizations, and athletes that are way beyond the geographical barriers. It is also capable of interacting with non-conventional media. The main entities regarding eSports sector are inclusive of organizers, distributors, and creators. Marketers are in-charge of distribution and advertising, whereas developers conceptualize the idea of the game.

Video games are actually altering the way engagements happen in digital environment these days. They are, in fact, much more than just a thriving entertainment industry. It has been observed that gaming business promulgates creativity by pushing the upper limits with respect to achievements. Microsoft and Google are developing novel technologies for serving zillions of players across the globe. Video games at the forefront include Counter-Strike, League of Legends, PUBG, Fortnite, and likewise. Also, the current scenario is such that participants are willingly accepting pay-to-play concepts as well as money transfers. There are loads of online game marketers and also reviewers assisting lovers of gaming in eSports market.

Premium streaming sites are trending at the moment and likely to be advantageous for online gaming businesses like Electronic Arts and Ubisoft by curtailing expenses related to gaming systems. All these factors are bound to take the eSports market by storm in the forecast period. However, lack of standardization regarding eSports worldwide is likely to restrain the market. Future Market Insights has walked though these facts with insights in its latest market study entitled ‘eSports Market’.

Ask an Analyst: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-1911

Key Takeaways from eSports Market

North America holds the largest market share due to it being subject to incorporation of 5G data connection, followed by Europe.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the eSports market in the forecast period. This could be credited to the fact that eSports is declared an official sport in China. South Korea is already a well-established nation on the count of eSports. It has a well-built infrastructure for gaming houses, trainers, chefs, and researchers.

By revenue source, sponsorship dominates the market.

BY application, platforms lead the market.

By platform, smartphones rule the market.





“Millennials look upon eSports as a profession due to highly impressive global prize tools, thereby driving the eSports market”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Competitive eSports Market

Twitch Interactive, Inc. has an exclusive platform for ‘live streaming’, which the fans have adopted for watching major tournaments. Twitch had, of late, witnessed the fans investing 24 Bn hours watching the streamers in the year 2021.

Rooter Sports Technologies Pvt. Ltd., in March 2022, acquired media rights for every IP of Sky Esports for a year. Sky Esports is one of the leading organizers of sports tournaments in South Asia.

Korean Esports Association (KeSPA), in April 2022, inked a 3-year sponsorship deal with SK Telecom, so as to render the latter KeSPA’s official sponsor.

FanClash was launched for start-ups in 2020 by Rishabh Bhansali and Richa Singh – both from IIM-A. It makes provision for rendering fantasy sports experience for eSports.

Buy This Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/1911

What does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers an exclusive perspective and various real-time insights on the eSports market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on application (platform and service), by streaming type (on-demand and Live), by device type (smartphone, smart TV, desktop, laptop, tablets, and gaming console), and by revenue stream (media rights, game publisher fee, sponsorship, digital advertisement, and tickets and merchandise).

Market Segmentation

By Application:

Platform

Service

By Streaming Type:

On Demand

Live

By Device Type:

Smartphone

Smart TV

Desktop

Laptop

Tablets

Gaming Console

By Revenue Stream:

Media rights

Game publisher fee

Sponsorship

Digital advertisement

Tickets and merchandise





Browse Full Copy of Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/esports-market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage on Technology Domain

Network Access Control (NAC) Market Size : The network access control (NAC) market revenue totaled ~US$ 1.9 Bn in 2021. The network access control market is expected to reach ~US$ 27.4 Bn by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 27.5% for 2022 – 32.

Music Market and Streaming Services Market Growth : Global Music Market and Streaming Services demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 22.9 Billion in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 18.4% to be valued at US$ 25.8 Billion from 2022 to 2032.

Battery Management System Market Trends : The global battery management system market size is valued at US$ 7,329.28 Million in 2022 and is forecasted to be valued at US$ 37,715.01 Million by 2032.

Spatial Computing Market Forecast : The spatial computing market revenue by the end of 2021 was US$ 87.5 Bn. The spatial computing market is expected to reach US$ 544.6 Bn by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 18.2% for 2022-2032.

Embedded Lending Market Analysis : Embedded lending market revenue totaled ~US$ 4.7 Bn in 2021. The embedded lending market is expected to reach ~US$ 32.5 Bn by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 19.4% for 2022 – 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

