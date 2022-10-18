Key Opinion Leaders Presented Arch Therapeutics’ AC5® Advanced Wound System at 2022 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall

Poster Presentation of AC5 Advanced Wound System received award for Highest Scoring Poster Abstract in its category

/EIN News/ -- FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ARTH) (“Arch” or the “Company”), a marketer and developer of novel self-assembling wound care and biosurgical products, today announced that its novel product, AC5® Advanced Wound System (“AC5”), was featured at the 2022 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall.



AC5 was presented in two poster presentations, one of which was awarded the honor for “Highest Scoring Poster Abstract; Case Series/Study.” Judgement criteria for the award included, among other items, assessments of data reproducibility, patient complexity, wound uniqueness, and treatment duration. AC5 was also featured in the live new technology session, Innovation Spotlight: Shining a Light on Bold Ideas in Wound Care in which the Arch presentation, “Changing the Healing Experience–Improving Lives with Self-Assembly,” was presented by Brock Liden, DPM, DABPM, FAP. In aggregate, data demonstrated efficacy on a variety of patients with significant comorbidities and challenging wounds.

Dan Yrigoyen, Vice President of Sales for Arch Therapeutics, stated, “We believe the presentations and our interactions with clinicians at SAWC reinforced that the benefits of AC5 Advanced Wound System, our unique synthetic self-assembling peptide matrix, provides a unique tool to fulfill unmet needs. We believe that AC5 is ahead of the curve in a new relatively untapped category of synthetic wound care products with high potential for growth. Our momentum continues to build, and we are excited to further our relationships with wound care clinicians who are seeing the results for themselves.”

The following was presented:

Poster Presentations

The Use of a Synthetic Self-Assembling Peptide Matrix in a Limb Salvage Setting

Author: Christopher Gauland, DPM

Poster Number: CS-046

Honor: Highest Scoring Poster Abstract in Case Series/Study Category

View Poster

Treatment of Hard to Heal Acute and Chronic Wounds with a Synthetic Self-Assembling Peptide Matrix

Authors: Terry Treadwell, MD, FACS, FAAWC and Lyudmila Nikolaychook, DO

Poster Number: CS-140

View Poster

Innovation Spotlight

Changing the Healing Experience: Improving Lives with Self-Assembly

Speaker: Brock Liden, DPM

View Presentation

Terrence W. Norchi, MD, President and CEO of Arch, said, “SAWC Fall 2022 was again successful for Arch on several fronts. We are privileged to have such esteemed clinicians use AC5 and are proud that the data continues to support its observed clinical benefits. We believe that AC5 offers clinicians a significantly innovative new tool for the treatment of challenging wounds.”

About Arch Therapeutics, Inc.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company with a novel approach to stop bleeding (hemostasis), control leaking (sealant) and manage wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care. Arch is developing wound care and biosurgical products based on an innovative self-assembling peptide technology platform with the goal of improving healing outcomes for patients. Arch has received regulatory clearance to market AC5® Advanced Wound System in the United States and AC5® Topical Hemostat in Europe. Arch's development stage product pipeline includes AC5-G™ for endoscopic resection of gastrointestinal tumors, AC5-V® for hemostasis during vascular surgery and AC5 Surgical Hemostat™ for general surgical hemostasis, among others.1,2

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, references to novel technologies and methods, our ability to recruit additional field sales representatives and their effectiveness, our business and product development plans and projections, or market information. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies and operating as a development stage company, our ability to retain important members of our management team and attract other qualified personnel, our ability to raise the additional funding we will need to satisfy our existing obligations and continue to pursue our business and product development plans, our ability to obtain required regulatory approvals, our ability to produce commercial quantities of our products within projected timeframes, our ability to obtain the inclusion of our AC5® Advanced Wound System on targeted federal supply schedules, our ability to develop and commercialize products based on our technology platform, and market conditions, and our ability to establish additional commercialization partnerships and build a critical mass of field sales representatives. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents we file with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov.

1 AC5-G, AC5-V, and AC5 Surgical Hemostat are currently investigational devices limited by law to investigational use.

2 AC5, AC5-G, AC5-V and associated logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Arch Therapeutics, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Contact:

ARTH Investor Relations

Toll Free: +1.855.340.ARTH (2784) (US and Canada)

Email: investors@archtherapeutics.com

Website: www.archtherapeutics.com

or

Michael Abrams

Chief Financial Officer

Arch Therapeutics, Inc.

Phone: 617.431.2333

Email: mabrams@archtherapeutics.com