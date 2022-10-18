PCB Design Software Market is Expected To Register A Positive CAGR Of 10.5% By 2027

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The increasing adoption of advanced radar systems in automotive is accelerating the growth of the PCB Design Software Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that PCB Design Software Market size is forecast to reach $5.8 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.5% during 2022-2027. Owing to the increasing adoption of complex PCBs for a variety of applications like schematic capture, growing penetration of communication devices & availability of open source software and so on. Additionally, the growing adoption of the Internet of Things & streamlining of electronic devices are accelerating the demand for PCB design software. PCB design software is widely used to save time & eliminate problems encountered during product development. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the PCB Design Software Market highlights the following areas -

• Schematic capture PCB Design Software market is analyzed to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period 2022-2027, owing to increasing adoption of smart, rising demand for semiconductor applications and so on.

• Telecommunication sector in the PCB Design Software market is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR during 2022-2027, owing to the rising adoption of PCB design tools in the telecommunications industry, increasing utilization of digital forms to demonstrate any problems in cellular towers and so on.

• North America dominated the global PCB Design Software market in 2021, attributed to technological advancement in the development of PCB design tools, rising adoption of the Internet of Things and so on.

• Rising demand for advanced Radar Systems and growing demand for visualization tools for designing electronic devices are analyzed to significantly drive the market growth of PCB Design Software market during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The schematic capture PCB Design Software market is analyzed to grow at the fastest rate of 12.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027, attributed to the growing adoption of smart technologies requiring electronic design automation, increasing demand across semiconductor applications and so on.

2. The telecommunication sector in the PCB Design Software market is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR of 13.1% during 2022-2027, owing to the rising adoption of PCB design tools within the telecommunication industry, increasing utilization of digital forms to demonstrate any problems in cellular towers, satellites, high-speed ports, processors and so on.

3. North America dominated the global PCB Design Software market with a share of 37% in 2021, attributed to technological advancement in the production of PCB design tools coupled with the integration of 3D design & visualization technologies.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the PCB Design Software Industry are -

1. Cadence Design Systems, Inc

2. Mentor Graphics Corporation

3. Zuken Inc.

4. Synopsys Inc.

5. Forte Design Systems Inc

