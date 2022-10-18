Hand Cream And Hand Lotion Global Market Estimated To Grow At 10% Rate

Hand Cream And Hand Lotion Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Hand Cream And Hand Lotion Global Market Report 2022”, the hand cream and hand lotion market is expected to grow from $5.73 billion in 2021 to $6.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.31.2%. The growth in the hand cream and hand lotion market size is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The hand cream and lotion market is expected to reach $9.33 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.8%. The increasing habit of frequent hand washing to avoid infections is a key factor driving the growth of the hand lotion and hand cream market.

Key Trends In The Hand Cream And Hand Lotion Market

The hand creams that contain healthy ingredients such as herbs and essential oils that cure and rebuild skin is a key trend in the hand cream and hand lotion market.

Overview Of The Hand Cream And Hand Lotion Market

The hand cream and hand lotion global market consist of sales of hand creams and hand lotions and related services. Hand cream and hand lotion are a topical formulation with low to medium viscosity, intended for unbreakable skin application. Many lotions, especially hand lotions and body lotions, are developed simply to smooth, rehydrate and soften the skin.

Hand Cream And Hand Lotion Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Moisturising Hand Lotion, Protective Hand Lotion, Repair Hand Crème, Others

By Application: Adult, Baby

By Distribution Channel: Supermarket/Hypermarket, Speciality Store, Beauty Salon, Pharma and Drug Store, Online Store

By Geography: The hand cream and hand lotion global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Coty, Beiersdorf, LYNX, Whealthfields Lohmann, Jahwa, and Suave

Hand Cream And Hand Lotion Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of hand cream and hand lotion market. The market report gives hand cream and hand lotion market analysis, hand cream and hand lotion market size, hand cream and hand lotion market growth drivers, hand cream and hand lotion market segmentation, hand cream and hand lotion global market major players, hand cream and hand lotion global market growth across geographies, and hand cream and hand lotion global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The hand cream and hand lotion global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

