Cell And Gene Therapy Global Market Estimated To Grow At 25% Rate

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Cell And Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2022”, the cell and gene therapy market is expected to grow from $6.58 billion in 2021 to $8.57 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.2%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The gene and cell therapy market is expected to reach $21.33 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 25.6%. Steady investment and consolidation in cell and gene therapies contributed to the growth of the cell and gene therapy (CGT) market.

Key Trends In The Cell And Gene Therapy Market

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy is shaping the cell and gene therapy (CGT) market. CAR T-cell therapy is a combination of cell and gene therapy in which T cells are collected from the patient’s blood and are genetically engineered to produce modified receptors at their surface, known as chimeric antigen receptors. These modified T cells with special structures (receptors) are reinfused into the patient. Then, the modified receptors of T cell help in targeting the surface antigen of the cancer cell that ultimately results in the killing of tumor cells in patients.

Overview Of The Cell And Gene Therapy Market

The cell and gene therapy market consist of sales of cell and gene therapies by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that develop cell and gene therapies. Cell therapy refers to the transfer of intact, live cells that are originated from autologous or allogenic sources and gene therapy refers to the introduction, removal, or change in the genome for treating diseases. The market consists of revenue generated by the companies developing cell and gene therapy products by the sales of these products.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy

• By Application: Oncology, Dermatology, Musculoskeletal, Others

• By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cancer Care Centers, Wound Care Centers, Others

• By Geography: The global cell and gene therapy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Gilead Sciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis AG, Amgen, Merck, Organogenesis Holdings, Dendreon, Vericel, Bluebird Bio, and Fibrocell Science.

