Global Hydroxychloroquine Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Hydroxychloroquine Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Hydroxychloroquine Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the hydroxychloroquine market size is expected to grow from $1.68 billion in 2021 to $1.80 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.20%. The change in the hydroxychloroquine market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The hydroxychloroquine global market is expected to reach $2.38 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.20%. The increasing number of coronavirus cases has increased the demand for hydroxychloroquine in 2020. The demand for hydroxychloroquine global market is growing attributing to its use in the treatment of COVID-19 patients and in the ongoing clinical trials.

The hydroxychloroquine market consists of revenue generated by establishments through the sales of hydroxychloroquine drugs. It is an antimalarial drug used for the treatment of malaria, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), and rheumatoid arthritis. Hydroxychloroquine is used in combination with antibiotic azithromycin as a potential treatment for COVID-19.

Global Hydroxychloroquine Market Trends

Major players operating in the market are undertaking various strategic initiatives such as increasing production capacity and the expansion of manufacturing plants to meet the augmented global demand. For instance, in April 2020, Zydus Cadila announced that the company has ramped up its production capacity by 10 times for the production of hydroxychloroquine post the COVID-19 outbreak. Moreover, other manufacturers including IPCA Laboratories increased their monthly hydroxychloroquine production capacity five to six times during May 2020. Thus, the ramp-up of production capacities by major companies are shaping hydroxychloroquine global market.

Global Hydroxychloroquine Market Segments

The global hydroxychloroquine market is segmented:

By Drug Activity: Anti-Malarial Drug, Anti-Rheumatic Drug, Lupus Suppressant Drug, Anti COVID-19 Drug, Others

By Formulation: Tablets, Injection

By Application: Malaria, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Lupus Erythematosus, COVID-19, Others

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Speciality Drug Stores, Retail Pharmacy

By Geography: The hydroxychloroquine global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Bayer AG, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Zydus Cadila, Ipca Laboratories Ltd., Wallace Pharma, Teva, Mylan, Novartis, and Intas Pharmaceuticals.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

