Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Global Market Estimated To Grow At 10% Rate

The Business Research Company’s Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The reports have been updated with the most recent Ukraine-Russia War impact on market growth for all 27+ industries. The reports also provide possible solutions and opportunities for surviving this crisis.

As per The Business Research Company's "Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Global Market Report 2022”, the psoriatic arthritis treatment market is expected to grow from $7.89 billion in 2021 to $8.92 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. The growth in the psoriatic arthritis treatment market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The psoriatic arthritis treatment market is expected to reach $13.17 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.2%. The rise in the prevalence of psoriasis & psoriatic arthritis disease boosted the growth of the psoriatic arthritis treatment market.

Key Trends In The Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market

The development of novel drugs such as Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for treating psoriatic arthritis is shaping the market. Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors are orally administered small molecules emerging as a novel treatment for psoriatic arthritis patients. There are three JAK inhibitors approved for the treatment of autoimmune diseases – tofacitinib, baricitinib, and upadacitinib. Among them, Xeljanz (tofacitinib) and Xeljanz (tofacitinib) XR are the first Janus kinase inhibitors that have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). They are used to treat adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA), who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to methotrexate or other disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs).

Overview Of The Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market

The psoriatic arthritis treatment market consists of the sale of psoriatic arthritis drugs used for the treatment of psoriatic arthritis by entities producing drugs for psoriatic arthritis. Psoriasis arthritis is a chronic inflammatory joint disease that is associated with psoriasis, whose symptoms vary from person to person.

Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Drug Class: Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs), Disease-Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs), Biologics, Others

• By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Topical

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

• By Geography: The global psoriatic arthritis treatment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as AbbVie, Amgen, Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Celgene Corporation, Novartis, Eli Lilly And Company, Pfizer, UCB Biosciences Inc and Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides psoriatic arthritis treatment global market overview.

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

