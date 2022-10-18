Biosimilar Interleukins Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 41% Through 2026

Biosimilar Interleukins Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Biosimilar Interleukins Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the biosimilar interleukins market size is expected to grow from $1.42 billion in 2021 to $2.01 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.90%. The biosimilar interleukins market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The biosimilar interleukins market is expected to reach $7.52 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 39.10%. The increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases such as psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis is expected to boost the growth of the biosimilar interleukins market in the forecast period.

The biosimilar interleukins market consists of sales of interleukin biosimilars generated by the establishments that manufacture interleukin biosimilars that are used to treat various autoimmune diseases. Interleukin is a substance derived from white blood cells that enhances infection activity and is used to fight certain types of cancer.

Global Biosimilar Interleukins Market Trends

The increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases such as psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis is expected to boost the growth of the biosimilar interleukins market in the forecast period. Autoimmune disorders are conditions in which the immune cells cannot distinguish healthy cells from potentially dangerous antibodies. Biologic drugs such as anti-interleukin antibodies have shown significant clinical benefit in regulating the cells, and in directing proliferation, activation, and migration of the cells. According to the Johns Hopkins University report published in 2021, autoimmune illnesses impacted around 3% of the population in the United States, or about 10 million individuals. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases is increasing the demand for the biosimilar interleukins market and is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Global Biosimilar Interleukins Market Segments

The global biosimilar interleukins market is segmented:

By Type: IL-17, IL-23, IL-1, IL-5, IL-6

By Application: Psoriasis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Asthma, Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), Others

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Clinics, Research Institutes

By Geography: The global biosimilar interleukins market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Biosimilar Interleukins Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: MabPharm, Gedeon Richter, Bio-Thera Solutions, Sorrento Therapeutics/MabTech, and Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

