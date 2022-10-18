Remdesivir Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 31% Through 2026

Remdesivir Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Remdesivir Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The reports have been updated with the most recent Ukraine-Russia War impact on market growth for all 27+ industries. The reports also provide possible solutions and opportunities for surviving this crisis.

According to ‘Remdesivir Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the remdesivir market share is expected to grow from $2.87 billion in 2021 to $3.77 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.20%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The remdesivir market is expected to reach $11.17 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 31.20%. Increasing prevalence of COVID-19 disease globally is a key factor driving the remdesivir market growth.

Want to learn more on the remdesivir market growth? Request for a Sample now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3253&type=smp

The remdesivir market consists of sales of remdesivir drugs currently found effective in treating the COVID-19 disease. Remdesivir (RDV) is one of the promising drugs used currently for the treatment of the COVID-19 disease. Gilead, the US drug manufacturer is expanding its Remdesivir production due to the high demand for this drug. RDV is a synthetic compound throughout the class of antiviral drugs that target RNA synthesis.

Global Remdesivir Market Trends

Discovery and development of innovative medicines are some of key remdesivir market trends. For instance, in March 2020, Gilead Sciences, Inc., an America-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines, acquired Forty Seven Inc. for $4.9 billion. This acquisition will strengthen Gilead’s immuno-oncology research and development portfolio. Forty Seven Inc. is a US-based clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing novel checkpoint therapies.

Global Remdesivir Market Segments

The global remdesivir market is segmented:

By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous

By Dosage Form: Tablets, Frozen Solution, Lypholized Solution

By Distribution Channel: Hospitals, Clinics, Drug Stores/Pharmacies, Online, Others

By Geography: The global remdesivir market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global remdesivir market report here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/remdesivir-global-market-report

Remdesivir Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides remdesivir market forecast, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the remdesivir global market, remdesivir global market share, remdesivir global market segments and geographies, remdesivir global market players, remdesivir market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The remdesivir global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Remdesivir Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Gilead Sciences Inc., Bright Gene, Hainan Haiyao, Kelun Pharma, Hunan Warrant Pharmaceutical, Cipla, Pfizer, Merck.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

COVID-19 Detection Test Kits and Consumables Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/covid-19-detection-test-kits-and-consumables-global-market-report

COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/covid-19-rapid-test-kits-global-market-report

COVID-19 Drug Associated APIs Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/covid19-drug-associated-api-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC