Protein Labeling Global Market Estimated To Grow At 10% Rate

Protein Labeling Global Market Report 2022 : Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Protein Labeling Global Market Report 2022”, the protein labeling market is expected to grow from $1.94 billion in 2021 to $2.13 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The growth in the protein labeling market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The protein labeling market size is expected to reach $3.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.1%. Increased spending on the R&D of proteomics and genomics is driving the growth of the protein labeling market.

Key Trends In The Protein Labeling Market

Companies in the protein labeling market are increasing their product innovation through strategic collaborations. To sustain in the increasingly competitive market, companies are developing innovative products as well as sharing skills and expertise with other companies. While companies have long collaborated with each other as well as academic and research institutions in protein labeling global market by way of partnerships, in or out-licensing deals, this trend has been increasing over recent years.

Overview Of The Protein Labeling Market

The protein labeling market consists of sales of protein labeling products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce protein labeling products to diagnose various diseases. Protein labeling refers to the use of appropriate molecular labels to detect or purify proteins and their binding partners in tissues, cells, and biochemical assays.

Protein Labeling Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

· By Product: Reagents, Protein, Enzymes, Probes/ Tags, Monoclonal Antibodies

· By Labeling Method: In-Vitro Labeling, In-Vivo Labeling

· By Application: Cell Based-Assay, Fluorescence Microscopy, Immunological Techniques, Mass Spectrometry, Protein Micro Assay

· By Geography: The global protein labeling market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer, Inc., General Electric Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC., BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, Kirkegaard & Perry Laboratories, LI-COR Inc. and Kaneka Corporation.

