Biosimilar Hormones Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 32% Through 2026

The Business Research Company’s Biosimilar Hormones Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Biosimilar Hormones Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the biosimilar hormones market share is expected to grow from $1.74 billion in 2021 to $2.31 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.50%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The biosimilar hormones market is expected to reach $6.22 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 28.10%. The prevalence of deficiencies in growth hormones and metabolic hormones contributes to the market. Biosimilar hormones market research shows that the treatments required for hormone-related conditions are evolving over the years and the prevalence of hormonal deficiencies is generating higher demand for the hormone biosimilars market.

The biosimilar hormones market consists of sales of biosimilar hormones by entities that engage in manufacturing biosimilar hormones. These hormones are used when patients have a drop in hormones in their bodies or are unbalanced. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global Biosimilar Hormones Market Trends

Key players operating in the biosimilar hormones market are undertaking various strategic initiatives such as new product launch in untapped regions to make the drug accessible to a large population. The companies are focusing on launching their products across various locations to boost sales and maximize profits.

Global Biosimilar Hormones Market Segments

The global biosimilar hormones market is segmented:

By Type: Teriparatide Biosimilars, Follitropin Alfa Biosimilars, Insulin Biosimilars, Somatropin Biosimilars, Others

By Application: Research and Biotechnology, Diagnostics, Biocatalysts, Therapeutics, Others

By Distribution Channel: Hospital and Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy/ePharmacy, Speciality Clinics

By Geography: The global biosimilar hormones market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Teva Pharmaceutical, Gedeon Richter, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Biocon, Mylan, Sanofi, Sandoz (Novartis), LG Life Sciences, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, and GC Pharma.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

