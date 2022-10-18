Collagen Market Size to Witness a CAGR of 5.4% to reach US$ 5.3 billion by 2026 – Report by MarketsandMarkets™

The growing application of collagen in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics & personal care products industry to fuel the demand for collagen proteins.

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Collagen Market by Product Type (Gelatin, Hydrolyzed Collagen, and Native Collagen), Source (Bovine, Porcine, and Marine & Poultry), Application (Nutritional Products, Food & Beverages, and Pharmaceuticals), Form and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" published by MarketsandMarkets, the global collagen market size is estimated to be valued at USD 4.1 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 5.4%, in terms of value.

By application, the pharmaceutical segment in the collagen market is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period

Collagen has a wide range of applications in the medical and pharmaceutical sectors due to its ability to reconstruct bone. Biotechnological advancements have discovered the utilization and incorporation of collagen in pharmaceutical applications as bioactive compounds or functional biomaterials. The main applications of collagen as drug delivery systems are collagen shields in ophthalmology, sponges for burns/wounds, mini-pellets and tablets for protein delivery, gel formulation in combination with liposomes for sustained drug delivery, as controlling material for transdermal delivery, and nanoparticles for gene delivery and basic matrices for cell culture systems.

By source, the marine & poultry segment is predicted to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period

Collagen extracted from chicken is used for medicine. It supports connective tissues such as tendons, ligaments, muscles, bone, skin, and cardiovascular systems. Hence, it is used to treat joint pain, back pain, neck pain, and pain following any injury. However, fish-derived collagen also provides several health benefits, including improved skin, bones, joints, and muscle health. Marine & poultry collagen is expected to maintain a high growth rate over the forecast period.

By product type, the gelatin segment accounts for the largest market share in 2021 in the global collagen market

Gelatin can effectively replace carbohydrates and fat in many foods and is thus better suited to meet nutritional needs. It also helps to normalize gut hormones in obese people. Therefore, due to rising health awareness, gelatin is being preferred by food manufacturers to produce nutritious food products. It is also added to sauces and soups to thicken the consistency and provide a better product to the consumers. Gelatin is expected to maintain its dominance in the market over the forecast period.

By form, the dry collagen segment is projected to account for the largest share of the collagen market during the forecast period

Dry collagen has several exceptional physical properties, including excellent solubility, odorless, and colorless, which is why it is increasingly being used in various food applications. These can be added to most food applications, including coffee, smoothies, dairy products, snacks, soups, sauces, and confectionery products, among others.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate in the global collagen market over the forecast period

The rapid increase in the number of health-conscious consumers in the region promotes the demand for collagen-based products.

In addition, the growing aging population in various countries such as China and Japan are anticipated to drive the demand for supplements containing collagens to help with joint pain. Collagen is used in food items, beverages, and dietary supplements to extend the shelf life and maintain the final product's texture and nutritional value.

Key Market Players

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies.

It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as GELITA AG (Germany), NITTA GELATIN, INC. (US), Weishardt Group (France), Darling Ingredients Inc. (US), Nippi Collagen NA Inc. (Japan), Vinh Hoan Corporation (Vietnam), Junca Gelatines S.L. (Spain), Lapi Gelatine S.p.a. (Italy), Gelnex (Brazil), Vital Proteins LLC. (US).

