Insights Into The Global Neutropenia Biologic Drug Treatment Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Neutropenia Biologic Drug Treatment Global Market Report 2022”, the neutropenia biologic drug treatment market is expected to grow from $10.22 billion in 2021 to $11.26 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth in the neutropenia biologic drug treatment market size is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The neutropenia biologic drug treatment global market is expected to reach $14.78 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.0%. The rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the neutropenia biologic drugs market.

Key Trends In The Neutropenia Biologic Drug Treatment Market

Companies in the neutropenia biologic drug treatment market are increasingly investing in developing novel drug delivery systems to improve the therapeutic response of the drug and increase its efficacy. Novel drug delivery systems allow the delivery of a very high dose of drugs directly into the neutrophils, while the systemic dose remains low, thus disallowing side-effects.

Overview Of The Neutropenia Biologic Drug Treatment Market

The neutropenia biologic drug treatment market consists of sales of biologics used for the treatment of neutropenia and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce biologics for neutropenia treatment. Neutropenia is a clinical condition characterized by a decrease in neutrophil count in the blood, resulting in a higher risk of developing serious infections. A neutrophil is a type of white blood cell, which helps in fighting infections. The major causes of neutropenia include cancer chemotherapy, infections, bone marrow disorders, autoimmune disorders, and the use of specific drugs. The neutropenia biologic drug treatment global market consists of revenue generated by the company’s manufacturing the neutropenia biologic drugs by the sales of these products.

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Drug Type: Filgrastim, Pegfilgrastim, Lenograstim, Lipegfilgrastim, Sargramostim

By Treatment Type: Antibiotic Drugs, Granulocyte-Colony-Stimulating Factor (G-CSF), Antifungal Drugs, Others

By Distribution Channel: Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

By Geography: The global neutropenia biologic drug treatment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Teva Pharmaceutical, Amgen, Sanofi, Mylan, Kyowa Kirin, Baxter International, CVS Health Corp, Novartis, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Partner Therapeutics.

