Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 15% Through 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the viral vectors and plasmid DNA market size is expected to grow from $0.69 billion in 2021 to $0.80 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.80%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and requires targeted delivery of the drug to treat affected patients. The number of cases has been increasing resulting in a surge in demand for viral vectors & plasmid DNA. The viral vectors and plasmid DNA market is expected to reach $1.38 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.80%. The rise in the global incidence of cancer is driving the viral vector & plasmid DNA market growth.

The viral vectors & plasmid DNA market consists of sales of viral vectors and plasmid DNA and related services. The viral vectors & plasmid DNA are used for the delivery of cellular therapies, like gene therapy and immunotherapy, and also for treating some viral infections. The viral vectors & plasmid DNA are used for formulation development in research and development labs. The viral vectors are genetically engineered viruses carrying viral RNA or DNA that is non-infectious but still contain viral promoters and transgene. The plasmid DNA is a double-stranded extrachromosomal and circular DNA sequence that is capable of replication using the host cell's replication system.

Global Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Market Trends

The major causes for most cancers include obesity, smoking, alcohol, improper eating habits. According to American cancer society 2020, an estimated 1.8 million new cancer cases diagnosed and 606,520 cancer deaths in the United States. The Cancer Research UK predicts that there will be 27.5 million new cases of cancer each year by 2040. The rise in the global incidence of cancer is expected to boost the demand for the viral vectors and plasmid DNA market over coming years.

Global Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Market Segments

The global viral vectors and plasmid dna market segmentation is as follows:

By Product: Plasmid DNA, Viral Vectors

By Application: Gene and Cancer Therapies, Viral Infections, Immunotherapy, Formulation Development, Others

By Disease: Infectious Diseases, Genetic Disorders, Cancer, Others

By End-User: Research Institutes, Biopharmaceutical and Pharmaceutical Companies

By Geography: The global viral vectors and plasmid dna market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

