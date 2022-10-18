Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,223 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 272,010 in the last 365 days.

Inventables™ Launches 3D in Easel Pro

Easel Pro — a CNC design & manufacturing software — launches 3D carving

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventables, the leader in CNC carving software and machines, is excited to announce the launch of 3D carving in Easel Pro. This enables customers to import 3D STL files and start carving in minutes. In addition, customers can now create higher-value projects with the potential to make them more money. Everyone who has Easel Pro will get 3D functionality at no additional cost.

3D in Easel Pro allows people to easily earn more money from their machine and take their business to the next level with unique, high-quality carvings. With the click of a button, they can import STL files and watch their 3D designs come to life.

The Easel Pro software lets users move quickly from an idea to a finished product. It's easy to get started and robust enough to design almost any project. For people already using other software, Easel Pro can quickly import their G-Code, PNG, DXF files, and now STL files.

To learn more about 3D, visit https://www.inventables.com/technologies/easel.

About Inventables 

Inventables is a 3D carving company offering intuitive software, an easy-to-use carving machine, and unique carving materials. Easel and Easel Pro, our design platforms, are the most accessible and user-friendly design software on the market. Paired with our affordable 3D carving machines X-Carve Pro and X-Carve, makers of all abilities can produce their first project in minutes. 

Inventables' vision is to ignite a new product revolution by bringing manufacturing capability into the hands of millions of people. 

Note to editors: High-res photos, video and more can be found in our 3D press kit. For more information about Inventables and its products, please visit the website at www.inventables.com, call 312-775-7009 or email pavan@inventables.com.

Contact Information:
Pavan Bapu
Director of Marketing
pavan@inventables.com
(847) 644-6440



Related Images






Image 1: 3D in Easel Pro








Image 2: Topographical Map of USA



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Primary Logo

3D in Easel Pro

3D in Easel Pro

You just read:

Inventables™ Launches 3D in Easel Pro

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.