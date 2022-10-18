AppTech Payments Corp. Announces Partnership with Chip Financial

Partnership enhances Chip Financial’s suite of solutions that provide brands transformative technology to create seamless customer experiences

/EIN News/ -- CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Payments Corp. (AppTech) (NASDAQ: APCX), an innovative Fintech company powering commerce experiences, today announced its partnership with Chip Financial to support the company’s growing Fintech, digital banking and payments ecosystem. The partnership enhances Chip Financial’s suite of solutions that focus on a tailored customer approach to provide capabilities in Payments-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS).



Chip Financial provides a variety of clients with flexible omni-channel transactions across a full spectrum of brand sectors. The partnership between AppTech and Chip Financial enables further market reach and penetration to extend AppTech’s portfolio of commerce solutions.

“Customers want frictionless experiences and the ability to complete transactions using their preferred method. Our shared commitment to innovation and focus on the customer experience for brands of all types makes the partnership between AppTech and Chip Financial not only an ideal one, but a powerful one. We look forward to working together to provide clients transformative payments and banking technologies to meet customers on their terms,” said AppTech President Virgil Llapitan.

James Starr, Vice President of Operations at Chip Financial added, “In today’s climate, building competitive financial products requires more technology than ever before because consumers want to have seamless interactions across mobile and web. Our partnership with AppTech will provide our clients with its innovation forward payments and banking technology that solves their pain points. The partnership roadmap will position us to execute our growth strategies and support our continued expansion.”

AppTech’s technology is rooted in a strong portfolio of patents covering many areas, including mobile-to-mobile payments. The company recently increased its portfolio to 17 total patents extending into geolocation technologies focused on the delivery, purchase and request of products and services.

"Identifying the right partner opportunities that deliver innovative solutions to our clients is key,” said Jamison Welsh, Head of Strategy at Chip Financial. “We have been hard at work with our qualified client network to provide them with disruptive digital banking technologies and have found that in our partnership with AppTech."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, forecast, intend, may, plan, project, predict, should, will” and similar expressions as they relate to AppTech are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the company’s control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. AppTech is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About AppTech Payments Corp.

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) is an innovative Fintech company with an elite digital platform that powers seamless omni-channel commerce experiences for clients and their customers. AppTech is developing a transformative digital payments and banking all-in-one platform that will upend the Fintech industry. Its embedded, highly secure platform drives B2B, B2C and P2P capabilities in Payments-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) from crypto and contactless payment options to virtual cards, text-to-pay, mobile-to-mobile and cross-border remittance. For more information, visit https://apptechcorp.com/.

About Chip Financial

Chip Financial is a woman, minority-owned digital banking services company. Its partnerships facilitate access to patented and proprietary software to service its clients with digital payments and banking technologies. Chip Financial focuses on their deep relationships across different sectors by delivering expertise and leveraging the latest Fintech technologies to enable client success at scale. For more information about our company, visit www.chip-financial.com.

