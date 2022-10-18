Online recruitment Market Analysis with Size, Growth Drivers, Trends and Key Players 2028 at Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is Online recruitment?

Online recruitment is the process of sourcing and hiring candidates through the use of online tools and resources. This includes using online job boards, social media, and other digital channels to reach out to potential candidates.

Online recruitment can be an effective way to reach a larger pool of candidates, as well as save time and money on the recruiting process.

Online recruitment Market Size Analysis:

The online recruitment market is expected to grow from USD XX million in 2018 to USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.52 % during the forecast period.

Primarily, the online recruitment market identifies individuals that recruiters or companies can send to hiring managers for employment purposes. Typically, it begins with a job requirement (REQ) and is followed by the recruiter's analysis of the applicant database. Finally, the recruiter contacts the most qualified applicant further. This system facilitates the recruitment of international candidates.

Online recruitment Market Drivers:

In recent years, the online recruitment market has exploded in popularity. This is due to a number of factors, including the increasing use of the internet by both job seekers and employers, the vast pool of potential candidates that can be reached online, and the ease and convenience of conducting recruitment campaigns online.

The internet has become the go-to source for both job seekers and employers when it comes to recruitment. Job seekers can easily search for open positions and submit their applications online, while employers can post job openings and reach a large pool of potential candidates with just a few clicks.

Another driver of the online recruitment market is the increasing use of social media. Social media platforms like LinkedIn and Facebook have made it easier than ever for employers to find and connect with potential candidates. Additionally, social media can be used to advertise open positions and promote employer brand awareness.

According to Internet world statistics, the number of internet users in 2019 increased to 4.38 billion, representing a penetration rate of 57%. In addition, the number of active social media users increased to 3.48 billion, which corresponds to a market penetration of 45 percent. In addition, the increasing availability of candidates on the web has boosted market demand. However, a decline in profitability due to a high level of competition will impede the market's growth during the period from 2020 to 2027.

Another factor that is driving the growth of online recruitment is the increasing use of mobile devices. More and more people are using their smartphones and tablets to access the internet, which means that they can easily search for jobs and apply for positions while on the go.

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World are included in the regional analysis of the global Online Recruitment market. In terms of market share, North America is the leading/most significant region in the world due to the widespread adoption of technology. In contrast, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to have the highest growth rate / CAGR during the period 2018-2028. In the Asia-Pacific region, factors such as a growing population and increasing digitization will create lucrative growth opportunities for the Online Recruitment market.

Online recruitment Market Keyplayers Analysis:

The key players in the market are Recruit StepStone, LinkedIn, CareerBuilder, Monster, SEEK Limited, Zhilian Co. Ltd , 51Job, Naukri.

Naukri.com is one of the leading job portals in India with more than 70% of the market share. The company has a strong presence in the online recruitment space and offers a wide range of services to its clients.

Monster.com is a leading online job portal in the US with a presence in more than 40 countries. The company offers a wide range of services such as job search, resume building, and career advice to its clients.

Key Questions Answered In This Report

• Covid 19 impact analysis on global Online recruitment industry.

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Online recruitment market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving Online recruitment market?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Online recruitment market?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

• Statistics on Online recruitment and spending worldwide

• Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Online recruitment across industries

• Notable developments going on in the industry

• Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Online Recruitment Market, by Region, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Online Recruitment Market, by Industry, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Online Recruitment Market, by End-User, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Online Recruitment Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Online Recruitment Market Dynamics

3.1. Online Recruitment Market Impact Analysis (2018-2028)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Online Recruitment Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2018-2028)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Online Recruitment Market, by Industry

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Online Recruitment Market by Industry, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Online Recruitment Market Estimates & Forecasts by Industry 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

5.4. Online Recruitment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Hospitality

5.4.2. Manufacturing

5.4.3. Healthcare

5.4.4. BFSI

5.4.5. Others

Chapter 6. Global Online Recruitment Market, by End-User

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Online Recruitment Market by End-User, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Online Recruitment Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

6.4. Online Recruitment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Recruiters

6.4.2. Job seekers

…………..Continued

*More companies can be added in Detailed Report.

