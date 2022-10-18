SpecialChem and Agilis announce the launch of ionicPIM - a Product Information Management system designed for the Chemical Industry

PARIS, Oct. 18, 2022 /CNW/ -- Agilis, a provider of digital commerce solutions for the chemical industry, and SpecialChem, the world's largest materials selection platform, announce today their partnership to bring to market a cloud-based Product Information Management (PIM) system designed specifically for the chemical industry.

A PIM is a digital platform that companies use to centralize, organize, and distribute product information. The new product, ionicPIM , is designed for chemical producers and distributors, helping them maintain a single source for all product data and documents. ionicPIM is preconfigured for chemicals, so it's easy to implement and adopt. It also allows for producers and distributors to connect their PIMs to share product information.

"The chemical industry is unique," says Jay Bhatia, Founder and CEO of Agilis. "One product can be used in multiple industries and applications; and customers in each market want to see a different set of data. It is essential for chemical suppliers to be able to create and manage these variations in one place and share the most up-to-date product information with people inside and outside their organizations, with various IT systems, while controlling access through role-based permissions. ionicPIM is equipped with all core capabilities of a cutting-edge PIM system, plus a collection of specialized features for the chemical industry, such as industry nomenclature, multi-industry product views, built-in chemical data models, and more."

"The complexity and volume of product information in the chemical industry is growing exponentially," says Christophe Cabarry, SpecialChem Founder & CEO. "Suppliers are required to provide extensive documentation to comply with HSE regulations, while buyers expect convenient self-service options for access to product data through digital channels. SpecialChem has been managing the world's largest online catalog of commercial chemicals for over 20 years. " ionicPIM is offered as a SaaS solution and the data entered by the suppliers in their ionicPIM instance remains 100% their ownership and control." adds Cabarry. "Also, you do not need to be an Agilis or a SpecialChem client to use the ionicPIM."

SpecialChem and Agilis Commerce were founded by seasoned industry professionals with prior experience with leading companies like Arkema and BASF. Both companies share a mission to bring modern digital buying, selling, promoting, and information management practices to the chemical industry.

ionicPIM is currently in the pilot phase, being tested by several global producers and distributors, with full availability expected in January 2023.

