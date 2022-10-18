Rapid Growth Of Los Angeles Business Law Firm, Structure Law Group, LLP, Continues With Hiring Of Business Litigation Attorney

Structure Law Group, LLP is pleased to announce the newest member of its Los Angeles business litigation team, Jessica Nwasike.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ms. Nwasike's practice at Structure Law Group, LLP focuses on all aspects of California business litigation in both state and federal courts, from pre-litigation resolution to adversarial litigation and arbitration, and through trial and appeal on cases including business and corporate disputes, breaches of contract, fraud, mechanics liens, creditors' rights, trade secret misappropriation, and many other complex business law issues.

Ms. Nwasike received her JD from the University of San Diego School of Law. While in law school, Ms. Nwasike was a member of the Intellectual Property Law Society and the Sports and Entertainment Law Society. Ms. Nwasike also held the Treasurer position for the Black Law Student Association from 2019 to 2021. Ms. Nwasike worked at U.S. IP Attorneys where she drafted trademark application office action responses and letters of protest to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Ms. Nwasike was also involved in the litigation of trademark infringement cases for companies across multiple industries.

"Prior to joining the SLG family, Jessica worked in accounting consulting where she developed her extraordinary understanding of corporate financials which is important in business law matters. Jessica comes to SLG with a client focused mindset and legal skills that allows her to provide out of the box solutions for a wide variety of clients. We are ecstatic to have Jessica join us and know that she is a valuable addition to the firm," said SLG business litigation attorney, Austin Jackson.

Prior to law school, Ms. Nwasike received her Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Florida State University. After graduating from FSU, Ms. Nwasike worked for four years at a global consulting firm. As a consultant, Ms. Nwasike conducted numerous Sarbanes-Oxley 404 audits as well as several financial, regulatory, and operational audits in the real estate, consumer products, insurance, and financial institution industries.

"I am so excited to be joining a firm full of talented attorneys and look forward to serving its clientele and growing professionally," said Ms. Nwasike.

Ms. Nwasike can be reached at:

mailto:jnwasike@structurelaw.com [jnwasike@structurelaw.com __title__ null] or (310) 818-7500

ABOUT STRUCTURE LAW GROUP, LLP

Structure Law Group, LLP is a professional full-service business law firm with a national and international practice with offices located in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Austin, Texas. The well-regarded and experienced business law team offers a wide range of services include, but are not limited to, cases that involve: business law, start-ups and financing, business litigation, merger and acquisitions, employment law, intellectual property, debtor and creditor rights and commercial real estate. SLG is a dedicated team of legal professionals who have a solid understanding of companies of all sizes as well as businesses and entrepreneurs. SLG attorneys are dedicated to providing high-quality legal services to individuals and businesses.

Structure Law Group, LLP attorneys are a dedicated team of professionals with extensive experience in the areas of:

Blockchain & Cryptocurrency

Business Transactions

Business Litigation

Construction Contracting & Payment Claims

Corporations

Debtor & Creditor Rights

E-Commerce

Employment

Immigration EB-5 Fraud Litigation

Limited Liability Companies

Mergers & Acquisitions

Partnerships

Real Estate

Start-ups & Financing

Technology Licensing & Protection of Intellectual Property

