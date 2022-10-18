Marking its 20th membership anniversary, transcosmos receives HDI Membership Platinum Award by HDI-Japan, the world's leading association in the support services industry

Together with HDI-Japan, the company contributes to the progress of the support services industry

TOKYO, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. is proud to announce that the company has received a HDI membership Platinum Award by HDI-Japan (Operating company: ThinkService K.K.; Founder & CEO: Tatsumi Yamashita), the world's leading association and certification body created for the technical support industry. Commemorating the company's 20th membership anniversary, HDI-Japan has presented the Platinum award to express its gratitude for transcosmos's continued contribution to supporting HDI-Japan's activities.

transcosmos entered into a partnership agreement with HDI-Japan in 2002. In the early phase of the partnership, transcosmos acted as an Authorized Training Partner and offered a range of HDI-Japan's training courses to clients to spread technical support services across the industry. As transcosmos grew its presence as an IT outsourcing and call center business, the company has become an Authorized Strategic Partner, which covers training, marketing, and consulting partner status, providing professional services showcasing expertise HDI owns. Today, as an Authorized Consulting Partner, transcosmos offers consulting services to help support centers and representatives obtain three-star, five-star, and international certifications based on the HDI InternationalStandards.

"We are delighted to commemorate your 20th membership anniversary and we truly appreciate your long-standing partnership with HDI. Working together with us, you have made a significant contribution to the support services industry as the services continue to transform to help businesses evolve," Tatsumi Yamashita, Founder& CEO at HDI-Japan said at the award ceremony. "Now that we live in the new normal, the support services industry is entering a new phase towards achieving digital based customer experience (DX/CX). Together, let's continue creating a new path to advance the support services industry, building on a range of solutions that you offer. As you mark the 20th anniversary, I would like to take this opportunity once again to extend our profound gratitude for your years of service."

In partnership with HDI-Japan, transcosmos will continue to contribute to the progress of the support services industry, while assisting businesses in enhancing their business foundation with its high-quality services.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 173 bases across 28 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

